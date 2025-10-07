Madagascar’s Rajoelina Appoints Army General as Prime Minister Amid Weeks of Protests Over Power Shortages, Poverty

By Naija247news Foreign Desk

Antananarivo, Oct. 6, 2025 — Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has appointed Army General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as the country’s new Prime Minister, following weeks of anti-government protests over crippling power and water shortages, deepening poverty, and corruption allegations.

The appointment comes barely a week after Rajoelina dissolved his cabinet in a bid to contain mounting unrest that has now entered its third consecutive week. Zafisambo, formerly the Director of the Military Cabinet in the Prime Minister’s Office, replaces Christian Ntsay, who was dismissed last Monday.

In a national address, Rajoelina said Madagascar needed a leader capable of restoring order and rebuilding public trust, adding that Zafisambo’s immediate task would be to stabilise electricity and water supply, both of which have worsened amid severe infrastructure decay.

“The country needs a prime minister who can restore order and the people’s confidence,” Rajoelina said, pledging swift action to resolve the crisis.

Protests Escalate Across Cities

Thousands of protesters, many of them university students, returned to the streets of Antananarivo and other major cities on Monday, defying heavy police presence. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital, as demonstrations also spread to the southern city of Toliara and northern Diego Suarez.

Inspired by Gen Z protest movements in Kenya and Nepal, Madagascar’s youth-led demonstrations have become the largest wave of unrest in years, amplifying frustrations over rising poverty, high-level corruption, and worsening living conditions.

The United Nations reported that at least 22 people have been killed and over 100 injured since the protests began — figures the government disputes.

Political Tension and Calls for Resignation

While Rajoelina has urged dialogue and promised reform, demonstrators are demanding his resignation, accusing his administration of failing to deliver basic services and address inequality in one of the world’s poorest nations.

A statement from the presidency described the protests as being “exploited by political actors seeking to destabilise the country.”

“President Rajoelina remains committed to dialogue and to accelerating solutions that improve people’s daily lives,” the spokesperson said.

However, civil society groups have rejected calls for talks, insisting that the government must guarantee the right to protest and release detained demonstrators before any engagement.

Madagascar’s Deepening Poverty

Despite its rich mineral deposits, biodiversity, and vast agricultural potential, Madagascar has remained economically stagnant, with per capita income declining by 45% since independence in 1960, according to World Bank data.

The protests underscore the widening frustration among citizens who say Rajoelina’s government has failed to translate the country’s natural wealth into tangible development.

As tensions continue, political observers warn that the appointment of a military prime minister may signal a shift toward security-led governance, raising questions about Madagascar’s fragile democracy and the future of civilian rule.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.