Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina flown out on French military jet amid protests, reports say

Antananarivo | Naija247news — Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina reportedly left the country on a French military aircraft on Monday, October 13, hours before he was due to address the nation, French state radio RFI and other outlets said. RFI reported the flight followed a deal between Rajoelina and French President Emmanuel Macron; some reports say the president may have flown on to Dubai.

Rajoelina, 51, who returned to power in 2023 after previously serving as president from 2009–2014, had planned a 7pm address (1600 GMT) to the nation, according to a statement posted by the presidency on Facebook. The statement gave no further details about his movements.

Soldiers, youth protesters and unrest

The president became increasingly isolated after a key army unit, the elite Capsat detachment, sided with thousands of young protesters — a movement styled “Gen Z Madagascar” — in demonstrations demanding an end to corruption, worsening living conditions and the president’s resignation.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters on the scene said crowds filled the square outside Antananarivo city hall, waving flags and chanting slogans. Video footage circulated on social media showed some demonstrators clinging to military vehicles as they arrived.

Capsat soldiers — who were influential during Rajoelina’s 2009 rise to power — posted a message on Saturday urging security units to refuse orders to fire on fellow citizens, saying: “Let us join forces, military, gendarmes and police, and refuse to be paid to shoot our friends, our brothers and our sisters.”

Heavy-handed response, disputed death toll

United Nations figures said at least 22 people were k!lled in the first days of violence, a tally officials attributed to clashes between protesters, criminal gangs and security forces. The presidency and Rajoelina have disputed higher counts; the president last week said there were “12 confirmed de@ths” and described the deceased as “looters and vandals.”

Gendarmerie officers — who have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics during near-daily protests over recent weeks — admitted in a video statement to “faults and excesses” in their response.

The unrest followed the arrest on September 19 of two politicians who had planned protests to decry chronic power and water shortages, grievances that have increased public anger in recent months.

Regional and international implications

Rajoelina holds dual Malagasy and French nationality. The reported use of a French military aircraft to evacuate the president — if confirmed — could raise diplomatic questions in Paris and among regional partners. RFI’s report suggested France negotiated the departure but did not provide official confirmation from Paris.

Analysts say the crisis in Madagascar underlines how quickly governance failures and energy/water crises can fuse with youth-led political mobilisation and splits within security forces to threaten national stability.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.