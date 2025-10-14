Madagascar in Political Meltdown as Parliament Impeaches Rajoelina, Military Takes Power Amid Gen Z-Led Uprising

Madagascar’s Parliament Impeaches President Andry Rajoelina After Army Mutiny, Youth-Led “Gen-Z” Protests Shake the Nation

Antananarivo, Madagascar — In a dramatic turn of events that has plunged Madagascar into its deepest political crisis in over a decade, the country’s parliament has voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina just hours after he fled the country following a mutiny by an elite army unit.

The move came Tuesday afternoon, amid escalating protests led by a new generation of activists known as “Gen Z Madagascar”, who have turned frustration over poverty, corruption, and power shortages into a nationwide rebellion demanding change.

Rajoelina, who confirmed his flight in a late-night broadcast, said he had “found a safe place to protect [his] life” after the elite CAPSAT military unit reportedly seized the state broadcaster and declared it was now “in charge.”

The president, who first seized power through a military-backed revolt in 2009, attempted to dissolve parliament via a social media decree earlier in the day — but the opposition swiftly rejected the move, calling it unconstitutional.

“I have decided to dissolve the National Assembly in accordance with the Constitution,” Rajoelina posted on X. “This choice is necessary to restore order and strengthen democracy. The People must be heard again. Make way for the youth.”

Hours later, parliament impeached him on the grounds that he had “abandoned his post.”

Youth Protests Ignite a Revolution

The current crisis began on September 25, when hundreds of protesters, many under 30, took to the streets of Antananarivo to decry weeks of power blackouts and water shortages.

What started as a public utilities protest quickly morphed into an anti-government movement — railing against corruption, economic inequality, and what demonstrators call “16 years of stagnation.”

By October, tens of thousands joined the “Gen Z Madagascar” rallies, waving a pirate skull-and-hat flag, inspired by the One Piece anime — a symbol of youth resistance from Asia to Africa.

“They didn’t want to hear us in the streets,” read a statement from the group. “Now, thanks to digital power and Generation Z, we will make our voices heard at the table of power.”

The protesters demanded Rajoelina’s resignation, the dismantling of Madagascar’s electoral and constitutional institutions, and the prosecution of business tycoon Maminiaina Ravatomanga, a key presidential ally accused of corruption.

Security forces initially responded with force. According to the United Nations, at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured during clashes. But the demonstrations only grew louder, eventually pulling sections of the military to their side.

The Military Turns — CAPSAT Declares Control

The Corps d’Administration des Personnels et des Services Administratifs et Techniques (CAPSAT) — an elite army unit based outside the capital — announced on Tuesday that it had taken control of national institutions to “restore peace.”

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, the unit’s commander, said CAPSAT was suspending several democratic bodies, including the Senate, the Constitutional Court, and the Electoral Commission — echoing key protester demands.

“We are not executing a coup,” Randrianirina told journalists. “We are answering the people’s call.”

He said a transitional ruling commission composed of the army, police, and civilian representatives would soon be formed, followed by the installation of a civilian government.

Videos circulating on social media showed crowds cheering CAPSAT soldiers, waving flags and chanting, “The youth will rule!” — a slogan that has since trended across the Indian Ocean nation.

Rajoelina’s Whereabouts Unclear

The 51-year-old Rajoelina’s location remains unconfirmed. Reports from French broadcaster RFI suggest he may have fled Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft — though France, the country’s former colonial ruler, has not commented.

Rajoelina, who also holds French citizenship, a fact that has long angered critics, delivered a 26-minute broadcast on Monday night insisting he remained president and calling for calm.

“Let us respect our Constitution and seek dialogue to find a way out,” he said.

However, his dissolution of parliament from exile and the army’s declaration of authority have created a constitutional vacuum.

“Is he still president? Legally, yes — but politically, no,” said political analyst Rose Mumunya, based in Nairobi. “With the army in control and the legislature against him, Rajoelina’s government has effectively collapsed.”

Economic Desperation and the “Gen-Z” Awakening

Madagascar, home to over 31 million people, remains one of the world’s poorest nations despite its vast natural wealth.

According to the World Bank, more than 80% of Madagascans live in extreme poverty, while only one-third have access to electricity.

Years of political instability, coupled with climate-related disasters, have deepened food insecurity. The state utility, Jirama, has been plagued by corruption scandals and inefficiency — symbolizing the larger rot of Rajoelina’s administration.

This socio-economic despair has birthed a generation of digitally connected youth, many of whom use social media platforms like TikTok and X to mobilize — echoing movements from Kenya, Nepal, and Morocco, where Gen Z-led protests have rattled entrenched political elites.

“Madagascar’s uprising is part of a wider generational revolt,” said South African researcher Dr. Lerato Molefe. “These young people have nothing to lose — they are confronting postcolonial elites who have failed them for decades.”

Echoes of 2009 — and a New Uncertain Era

The unfolding events bear eerie similarities to 2009, when Rajoelina — then a young mayor of Antananarivo — led protests that toppled President Marc Ravalomanana. Back then, it was CAPSAT that helped install him as transitional leader.

Now, 16 years later, the same unit appears to have turned against him.

The opposition’s impeachment and the military’s consolidation of power signal a new political chapter, but one fraught with uncertainty.

“We are witnessing history repeating itself,” said political commentator Koffi Adjovi. “Madagascar is back to square one — another military-backed transition, this time wrapped in the language of youth revolution.”

International Reactions and What Comes Next

Regional and international reactions have been cautious. The African Union (AU) and United Nations have both called for restraint and urged all sides to respect democratic norms.

Analysts warn that international donors — on whom Madagascar depends heavily — could suspend aid if the army maintains control.

Still, on the streets of Antananarivo, many protesters are celebrating what they call a “youth-led revolution.”

“We have taken back our country,” said one protester, 23-year-old student Rindra Mahery. “This is the end of the old politics. Madagascar belongs to the people now.”

