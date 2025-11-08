The Nigerian equities market, extended its bearish momentum, this week, as heavy selloffs, and profit-taking activities, dominated trading sentiment, amid domestic, and external headwinds, The NGX All-Share Index, (ASI), fell by 2.99 percent, week-on-week, to close at 149,524.81 points, reflecting sustained sell pressure, as investors, adjusted portfolios, in response to geopolitical tensions, surrounding the U.S.–Nigeria diplomatic faceoff, year-end portfolio rebalancing, and expectations of window-dressing activities, by institutional players,

Consequently, the market capitalization, of listed equities, declined by N2.83 trillion, to N94.99 trillion, representing a 2.89 percent contraction, in investors’ wealth, over the five trading sessions, Despite the downturn, the market, still maintained a robust, year-to-date, (YTD), return of 45.27 percent, underscoring its resilience, in a volatile macroeconomic environment,

Market Breadth Deeply Negative, as Bearish Sentiment Dominates,

Market breadth, remained heavily skewed to the bears, closing at 0.27x, with 20 gainers, against 75 losers, a clear indication, of widespread sell pressure, across sectors, Trading activity, also slowed, during the week, as total deals, fell by 8.82 percent, to 145,518 trades, while transaction volume, and value, plunged by 52.19 percent, and 26.40 percent, to 3.58 billion units, and N107 billion, respectively, The decline, in market activity, signals waning investor appetite, and a cautious stance, ahead of the year’s final trading months,

Sectoral Performance Weakens Broadly, Led by Banking and Insurance,

Across key sectors, performance, was broadly negative, reflecting deepened profit-taking, and sectoral weakness, The Banking Index, led the losers’ chart, with a 3.85 percent weekly decline, pressured by selloffs, in tier-one counters, The Insurance sector, followed closely, with a sharp 7.56 percent loss, while Consumer Goods, and Oil and Gas, indices, retreated by 2.54 percent, and 4.80 percent, respectively, amid weakening investor confidence,

Similarly, the Industrial Goods, and Commodity indices, closed lower, by 1.09 percent, and 1.63 percent, respectively, rounding off a week, dominated by red positions, across the board,

Top Gainers and Losers Reflect Divergent Market Sentiment,

On the gainers’ side, selective bargain-hunting, supported a handful of counters, with NCR up by 20.9 percent, EUNISELL up by 20.2 percent, UNIONDICON up by 9.9 percent, HONYFLOUR up by 9.5 percent, and UPDC up by 6.8 percent, emerging as top performers, on renewed buying interest, and improved liquidity positions,

Conversely, SOVRENINS down by 28.2 percent, CILEASING down by 20.2 percent, SKY AVN down by 19.0 percent, BERGER down by 17.4 percent, and INTENEGINS down by 17.0 percent, suffered steep losses, reflecting sustained sell pressure, and weak sentiment, among both retail, and institutional investors,

Outlook: Market to Remain Cautious, as Investors Rebalance Portfolios,

Looking ahead, analysts, expect the market, to remain cautious, as investors, continue profit-taking, and reallocate capital, in line with fiscal-year considerations, While near-term volatility, is likely to persist, the impressive YTD gains, highlight that underlying fundamentals, remain relatively strong,

Market direction, in the coming weeks, will likely hinge, on macroeconomic indicators, particularly inflation data, exchange rate stability, corporate earnings updates, and liquidity inflows, from both local, and foreign investors, Nonetheless, market watchers, anticipate that investors, will maintain a selective approach, tilting toward, fundamentally sound, and defensive stocks, capable of weathering short-term market swings, and preserving value,

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.