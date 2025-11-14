ABEOKUTA, Nov. 14 (Naija247news) – The Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) has criticized the Federal Government’s suspension of the proposed 15% import duty on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel, warning that the reversal could undermine investor confidence and slow Nigeria’s march toward energy self-sufficiency.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) announced earlier that the tariff was “no longer in view,” a decision OGUNCCIMA described as a setback for economic reforms and local refining competitiveness.

OGUNCCIMA President, Lion Niyi Oshiyemi, said the suspended tariff would have protected emerging domestic refiners such as the Dangote Refinery and modular plants, conserved foreign exchange, and reduced overdependence on imported fuel.

“The suspension is disappointing. The tariff was a step in the right direction to promote local refining and stabilize the naira. Its reversal sends the wrong signal to investors who have shown confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector,” Oshiyemi said.

He argued that a firm tariff regime would have curbed excessive FX demand from fuel importers, while shielding the economy from external shocks linked to global price volatility.

According to him, Nigeria’s refining potential remains strong, with the Dangote Refinery alone capable of meeting domestic fuel demand and serving regional markets. He stressed that protecting such investments is “a matter of national interest.”

Oshiyemi urged the Federal Government to revisit the tariff after stakeholder consultations, warning that frequent policy reversals discourage long-term private sector investments and weaken industrial growth prospects.

While acknowledging concerns about possible short-term fuel price increases, he maintained that long-term benefits — including job creation, FX savings, and enhanced energy security — far outweigh initial discomfort.

He reaffirmed OGUNCCIMA’s commitment to advocating for policies that strengthen local industry and support Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.