“Lyrics Are Opinion, Not Fact — Judge Dismisses Drake’s Suit Over Kendrick Lamar Diss,” Says Federal Court

NEW YORK – In a major legal blow to Canadian rapper Drake, a federal judge in New York has dismissed his high-profile defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), over the release and promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s explosive diss track, “Not Like Us.”

The ruling, delivered Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas, ends one of the most widely publicized music disputes of recent years. Drake had filed the lawsuit earlier in 2025, accusing UMG of defamation, harassment, and deceptive marketing, claiming the label knowingly distributed a song that called him a “certified pedophile.” He argued that the lyrics caused significant damage to his public image and professional brand.

However, Judge Vargas ruled that Lamar’s track constitutes protected speech under the First Amendment. Describing the lyrics as “hyperbolic” and “non-actionable opinion” within the context of a rap battle, the judge wrote, “A reasonable listener could not have concluded that ‘Not Like Us’ was conveying objective facts about Drake.”

While acknowledging the gravity of the accusations, Vargas emphasized that the song’s overall context—a heated rap battle featuring inflammatory language from both sides—would not lead an average listener to interpret the lyrics as factual.

The court also highlighted the cultural significance of “Not Like Us,” noting that the track went on to dominate the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, winning five major categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video.

“‘Not Like Us’ is replete with profanity, trash-talking, threats of violence, and figurative language, all of which are indicia of opinion,” the judge wrote. “A rap diss track would not create more of an expectation in the average listener that the lyrics state sober facts instead of opinion.”

Drake’s lawsuit also alleged that UMG intentionally promoted and profited from the track despite knowing the content was false. The court rejected these claims as well, ruling that the label cannot be held liable for distributing artistic expression protected under the Constitution.

Drake’s legal team has yet to comment publicly, though sources indicate an appeal is under consideration.

The ruling marks a decisive legal setback for Drake and reinforces the broad protection afforded to artistic expression and diss tracks in the music industry—a reminder of how First Amendment protections intersect with the hyperbolic world of rap battles.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.