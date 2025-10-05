Menu
“Lower Policy Rate Could Erode Banks’ Margins”: Moody’s Warns on Nigeria’s Banking Sector

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has raised concerns over fresh profitability risks for Nigerian banks following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to reduce the benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 27.5% to 27%. The half-percentage-point cut, announced to stimulate economic recovery amid sustained disinflation, has triggered warnings that banks’ net interest margins could come under pressure.

Moody’s noted that while lending yields are expected to fall, deposit costs generally adjust more slowly, meaning the decline in interest income on loans and government securities could outpace reductions in deposit expenses. “We expect the lower policy rate to drive a decline in yields on loans and government securities that will outpace the related decrease in the cost of deposits,” the agency said. Net interest income, which accounted for 62% of Nigerian banks’ operating income in 2024, remains the backbone of profitability.

Experts Weigh In

Financial analysts emphasize that banks may need to diversify revenue streams to offset potential losses. “The MPR cut signals a challenging environment for traditional lending margins,” said Dr. Ibrahim Salami, a banking analyst with Lagos-based consultancy FinBank Insights. “Banks must increasingly focus on non-interest income, digital services, and operational efficiencies to maintain profitability.”

Salami added that technology adoption and fee-based services could cushion the impact of lower lending yields, noting that Nigerian banks are already expanding into fintech partnerships, wealth management, and insurance brokerage services to diversify income.

Capital Adequacy and Recapitalization

In tandem with profitability concerns, Nigerian banks are navigating stricter capital adequacy rules set by the CBN. The apex bank has mandated minimum capital requirements of ₦500 billion for internationally authorized banks, ₦200 billion for national banks, and ₦50 billion for regional banks. These thresholds aim to enhance financial stability and bolster confidence in the sector.

Several banks are already taking steps to meet these targets. Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Nigeria’s largest bank by market capitalization, recently raised $105 million through a secondary share sale, with plans for a London Stock Exchange listing. Similarly, Fidelity Bank announced intentions to raise up to ₦127.1 billion via a rights issue and public share offer to strengthen its capital base, improve online infrastructure, and expand its service footprint.

Market Capitalization Highlights

Nigerian banks continue to command significant market value, reflecting investor confidence despite regulatory pressures. As of 2025, GTCO leads with a market capitalization of approximately ₦1.8 trillion, followed by Zenith Bank at ₦1.6 trillion, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) at ₦1.5 trillion. Other major banks, including Access Bank, FBN Holdings, and Stanbic IBTC, each have market values exceeding ₦1 trillion, signaling strong investor support amid policy shifts.

“Market capitalization figures illustrate the resilience of the banking sector,” said Chinedu Okafor, an investment strategist with Lagos-based ProFinance Analytics. “Banks with solid capitalization, diversified revenue sources, and effective governance are best positioned to navigate regulatory changes while sustaining investor confidence.”

Strategic Outlook

Industry experts argue that Nigerian banks must adopt a multifaceted strategy to address profitability risks and maintain competitiveness. Recommendations include:

  • Revenue Diversification: Expanding non-interest income through digital services, wealth management, and insurance products.

  • Operational Efficiency: Leveraging fintech and automation to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience.

  • Risk Management: Strengthening frameworks to anticipate and mitigate financial and operational shocks.

  • Capital Optimization: Exploring rights issues, mergers, strategic partnerships, and international listings to meet regulatory requirements and support growth initiatives.

 

Dr. Salami noted that banks investing in technology and digital transformation are better positioned to adapt to lower interest rates and maintain profitability in the medium term.

Conclusion

While the CBN’s recent MPR cut presents challenges, it also underscores the need for Nigerian banks to innovate, diversify, and strengthen operational resilience. With strategic foresight, adherence to regulatory requirements, and prudent management, banks can weather potential margin pressures and emerge more competitive in both local and global markets.

By combining recapitalization efforts, revenue diversification, and enhanced operational efficiency, Nigeria’s banking sector is poised to continue its role as a cornerstone of the nation’s economic development, ensuring stability and long-term growth amid evolving macroeconomic conditions.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

