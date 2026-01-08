LOTUS Bank Names Dr Isiaka Ajani-Lawal as New MD/CEO

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 6, 2026 (NAN) — LOTUS Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading non-interest financial institutions, has appointed Dr Isiaka Ajani-Lawal as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2025, following the retirement of its pioneer MD/CEO, Mrs Kafilat Araoye.

The bank’s Board Chairperson, Mrs Hajara Adeola, announced the leadership transition on Tuesday in Abuja, describing Araoye’s tenure as distinguished and transformative. Under her stewardship, LOTUS Bank grew from a regional non-interest bank in 2021 with a N30 billion balance sheet to a national banking powerhouse boasting N360 billion in assets by 2024, over 960,000 customer accounts by mid-2025, and a branch network exceeding 55 locations nationwide.

Adeola highlighted Araoye’s key achievements, including securing a national banking license in 2023, launching technology-driven, customer-centric services, and championing financial literacy and ethical finance across Nigeria.

“Mrs Araoye’s leadership established LOTUS Bank as a trusted brand defined by transparency, integrity, and social responsibility,” Adeola said.

Dr Ajani-Lawal, who previously served as Executive Director, Operations and Technology, brings over 25 years of banking and financial services experience, with deep expertise in strategy execution, risk management, credit administration, customer relationship management, sales and marketing, and business development. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from the University of Liverpool along with multiple professional certifications.

On his appointment, Dr Ajani-Lawal expressed his commitment to building on LOTUS Bank’s foundation. “I am honoured to lead LOTUS Bank at this pivotal moment. We remain dedicated to redefining banking through ethical, inclusive, and digitally focused services, and I look forward to advancing the Bank’s strategic vision with our talented team,” he said.

The transition signals a continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-driven growth, as LOTUS Bank positions itself for further expansion in Nigeria’s ethical banking and non-interest finance sector.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.