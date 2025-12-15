Lookman, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel Arrive Super Eagles Camp in Cairo Ahead of AFCON 2025

CAIRO, Dec. 13, 2025 (Naija247news) – Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman and defenders Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel have arrived at the team’s base at the Renaissance Hotel in Cairo as Nigeria stepped up preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The trio joined other early arrivals in camp, including goalkeepers Amas Obasogie and Francis Uzoho, as well as Tochukwu Nnadi, Igoh Ogbu, Stanley Nwabali, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Officials confirmed that more players are expected to report to camp later on Monday as the squad gradually takes shape.

The Super Eagles officially opened their AFCON 2025 training camp in Cairo on Sunday, marking the start of final preparations for the continental showpiece.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, are scheduled to hold their first full training session on Monday night under head coach Eric Chelle.

As part of their build-up, the Super Eagles will test their readiness against hosts Egypt in an international friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, a fixture expected to provide early insight into Chelle’s tactical plans ahead of the tournament.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.