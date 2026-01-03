London Mosque to Host Funeral Prayers for Anthony Joshua’s Late Friends After Fatal Car Crash

Final funeral rites for Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif “Latz” Ayodele, two close associates of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, will be held on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park. The Janaza prayer service, scheduled for 10am, will bring together grieving family members, friends, and members of the global boxing community to honour the late sports professionals.

Naija247News gathered that the remains of Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, his long-time personal trainer, were recently flown back to the United Kingdom following their tragic deaths in a late-December road crash in Nigeria. The pair lost their lives instantly when the Lexus SUV in which Joshua was travelling collided with a stationary truck along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, in the Makun area of Ogun State, on December 29, 2025. Joshua, who was also in the vehicle, reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

In a statement shared by Boxing King Media and monitored by Naija247News, the organisers of the funeral prayers extended condolences to the bereaved families, noting that the tragedy had deeply affected not only Joshua’s inner circle but the wider sporting fraternity. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones,” the statement read.

Naija247News understands that both men were widely respected within the boxing ecosystem, not only for their technical expertise but also for their personal bond with Joshua, which spanned years of professional collaboration and friendship. Their loss has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, athletes, and fans across continents.

The solemn gathering at the London Central Mosque is expected to reflect Islamic burial traditions and will provide an opportunity for mourners to offer prayers and celebrate the lives of the two men, whose careers were tragically cut short.

Naija247News reports that the fatal crash has once again drawn attention to Nigeria’s road safety concerns, with analysts highlighting the dangers posed by poorly lit highways and stationary vehicles left without adequate warning signals.

As preparations for the Janaza prayers continue, Naija247News gathered that Joshua has remained largely private, surrounded by family and close associates as he mourns the loss of two men who had stood beside him through personal and professional milestones. The boxing world, meanwhile, continues to pay tribute, united in grief over a tragedy that has shaken one of its biggest stars.

Babatunde Ogunsakin I am a results-driven professional with proven expertise in News Writing, Product Management, Customer Engagement, Business Development, International Education, Research, Community Development and Leadership. With a solid academic foundation in History and International Studies, I combine analytical depth with strategic insight to craft impactful stories, drive growth initiatives, and deliver innovative solutions aligned with global trends and the UN SDGs. My professional versatility is underscored by a strong ability to communicate effectively, inform diverse audiences, and contribute meaningfully to both media and development-oriented platforms.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.