Liverpool Held by Burnley as Wasteful Finishing Extends Draw Streak

Updated: Jan 17, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) –

Liverpool’s failure to convert dominance into goals continued on Saturday as the Reds were held to a 1–1 draw by relegation-threatened Burnley at Anfield, extending their run of Premier League stalemates to four matches.

Summer signing Florian Wirtz delivered his most influential performance in a Liverpool shirt, opening the scoring in the 42nd minute with a precise strike into the top corner. However, a costly defensive error allowed Marcus Edwards to equalise for Burnley in the 65th minute, punishing Arne Slot’s side for missed chances.

Missed Chances Prove Costly

Liverpool dominated proceedings, registering 32 shots, 11 on target, but were repeatedly denied by Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, who produced a series of key saves in the second half to frustrate Wirtz and Cody Gakpo from close range.

The Reds also squandered an early opportunity to take control when Dominik Szoboszlai struck the crossbar from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

Despite sustained pressure after the break, Liverpool failed to find a second goal, allowing Burnley to capitalise on a rare attacking moment.

Table Implications

The draw leaves Liverpool fourth on 36 points, just one point above Manchester United and two clear of Chelsea in the tightening race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Burnley, meanwhile, remain 19th with 14 points, sitting seven points adrift of safety, though the point at Anfield offered rare encouragement in a difficult campaign.

Growing Defensive Concerns

Liverpool’s recent resurgence in form has been undermined by recurring lapses at the back. The absence of Conor Bradley, who has undergone season-ending knee surgery, has further weakened an already stretched full-back unit.

While Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike continue to show promise in attack, Slot faces increasing questions over his side’s ability to close out matches.

What’s Next

Liverpool now turn their attention to European action, facing Marseille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, before returning to league duty away at Bournemouth next weekend.

Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur, as Scott Parker’s side look to build momentum in a survival battle that has grown increasingly urgent.