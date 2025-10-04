Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Lionel Richie Reveals Michael Jackson’s Secret Nickname ‘Smelly,’ Says Fame Made Him Forget Basic Hygiene

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lionel Richie Reveals Michael Jackson’s Secret Nickname ‘Smelly,’ Says Fame Made Him Forget Basic Hygiene

Naija247news Entertainment Desk — Music legend Lionel Richie has shared a surprising and very human detail about his late friend Michael Jackson, revealing that the global icon once carried a private nickname among close associates — “Smelly.”

In his newly released memoir titled “Truly,” published on September 30, Richie writes that the name was coined by the famed producer Quincy Jones, who jokingly called Jackson “Smelly” because of his tendency to go several days without bathing or changing clothes.

According to Richie, Jackson was often too busy or too famous for ordinary routines. His whirlwind touring schedule, combined with intense public attention, meant that even basic activities like dry cleaning or shopping for new clothes became logistical nightmares. Dry cleaners reportedly kept his garments as souvenirs, and venturing into public stores often led to chaos due to his fame.

As a result, Richie explains, Jackson frequently wore the same clothes — particularly jeans — until they were literally worn out. Despite the teasing, the Thriller star laughed along, seemingly unfazed by the jokes about his hygiene.

Richie paints a vivid picture of Jackson’s offstage persona: a man far removed from his glittering stage image. When visiting friends, the King of Pop often appeared in faded jeans and T-shirts that either hung loosely or were too short — and occasionally, Richie admits, “smelly.”

In one particularly candid moment, Richie recalls sneaking Jackson into his home so he could shower after several days without bathing, even lending him fresh jeans and underwear afterward.

Still, Richie insists that Jackson’s eccentricities never overshadowed his genius.

“Everyone has their quirks,” Richie reflects. “Even music legends.”

Despite his imperfections, Michael Jackson remains one of the most celebrated figures in music history, credited with transforming pop culture, dance, and global entertainment in ways few artists have ever matched.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Mohbad’s Father Gives Lagos AG 14 Days to Prosecute Wife, Nurse, Prime Boy, Others Indicted in Singer’s Death
Next article
Atiku Blasts Tinubu’s Plateau Visit, Calls It “A Mockery of Leadership” Amid Insecurity
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku Blasts Tinubu’s Plateau Visit, Calls It “A Mockery of Leadership” Amid Insecurity

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja | October 4, 2025: Former...

Mohbad’s Father Gives Lagos AG 14 Days to Prosecute Wife, Nurse, Prime Boy, Others Indicted in Singer’s Death

Naija247news Naija247news -
LAGOS — Naija247news | The father of late Nigerian...

Imo communities urge lawmaker to fix Imo roads, bridges

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Ihiteowerri Ward Stakeholders Forum (IWSF) has appealed to...

Cement Would Cost No More Than ₦2,500 If My Factory Wasn’t Shut Down — Cletus Ibeto Blasts Dangote, Obasanjo

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Nigerian industrialist and founder of the Ibeto Group, Chief...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Atiku Blasts Tinubu’s Plateau Visit, Calls It “A Mockery of Leadership” Amid Insecurity

National Politics 0
Naija247news Political Desk — Abuja | October 4, 2025: Former...

Mohbad’s Father Gives Lagos AG 14 Days to Prosecute Wife, Nurse, Prime Boy, Others Indicted in Singer’s Death

Arts & Entertainment 0
LAGOS — Naija247news | The father of late Nigerian...

Imo communities urge lawmaker to fix Imo roads, bridges

Top Stories 0
The Ihiteowerri Ward Stakeholders Forum (IWSF) has appealed to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria