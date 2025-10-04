Lionel Richie Reveals Michael Jackson’s Secret Nickname ‘Smelly,’ Says Fame Made Him Forget Basic Hygiene

Naija247news Entertainment Desk — Music legend Lionel Richie has shared a surprising and very human detail about his late friend Michael Jackson, revealing that the global icon once carried a private nickname among close associates — “Smelly.”

In his newly released memoir titled “Truly,” published on September 30, Richie writes that the name was coined by the famed producer Quincy Jones, who jokingly called Jackson “Smelly” because of his tendency to go several days without bathing or changing clothes.

According to Richie, Jackson was often too busy or too famous for ordinary routines. His whirlwind touring schedule, combined with intense public attention, meant that even basic activities like dry cleaning or shopping for new clothes became logistical nightmares. Dry cleaners reportedly kept his garments as souvenirs, and venturing into public stores often led to chaos due to his fame.

As a result, Richie explains, Jackson frequently wore the same clothes — particularly jeans — until they were literally worn out. Despite the teasing, the Thriller star laughed along, seemingly unfazed by the jokes about his hygiene.

Richie paints a vivid picture of Jackson’s offstage persona: a man far removed from his glittering stage image. When visiting friends, the King of Pop often appeared in faded jeans and T-shirts that either hung loosely or were too short — and occasionally, Richie admits, “smelly.”

In one particularly candid moment, Richie recalls sneaking Jackson into his home so he could shower after several days without bathing, even lending him fresh jeans and underwear afterward.

Still, Richie insists that Jackson’s eccentricities never overshadowed his genius.

“Everyone has their quirks,” Richie reflects. “Even music legends.”

Despite his imperfections, Michael Jackson remains one of the most celebrated figures in music history, credited with transforming pop culture, dance, and global entertainment in ways few artists have ever matched.

