Lilian Nneji Wins African Outstanding Music Minister of the Year 2025 Award

Gospel music sensation Lilian Nneji has been crowned the African Outstanding Music Minister of the Year 2025, a prestigious award that recognizes her exceptional talent and dedication to spreading the message of Christ through her music.

A Shining Moment

This award is a testament to Lilian Nneji’s hard work and passion for her craft. With a voice that touches the hearts of millions, she has become a household name in the gospel music industry. Her soul-lifting performances and ministry outreach have inspired audiences across continents, and her message of hope and faith has resonated with fans worldwide.

International Recognition

Lilian Nneji’s achievement is not limited to this award alone. She has received numerous accolades, including an honorary doctorate in music and honorary citizenship from the US State of Georgia. These recognitions are a testament to her impact on the music industry and her contributions to cultural ambassadorship

Lilian Nneji’s win is a victory for gospel music enthusiasts worldwide. Her dedication to her craft and her faith is an inspiration to many. We congratulate her on this outstanding achievement and look forward to more soul-stirring music from her.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.