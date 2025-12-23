Light Returns to Ukwa West as Otti Ends Nine-Year Darkness

After nearly a decade in darkness, residents of 33 communities in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State have finally been reconnected to electricity, marking a significant milestone in the state’s infrastructure renewal drive under Governor Alex Otti.

Naija247News reports that the formal restoration of power was carried out on Monday during a ceremony in Obehie, where Governor Otti officially switched on electricity supply to the long-neglected communities. The development has been greeted with widespread relief and optimism by residents, many of whom described the blackout as a major setback to economic and social life in the area.

Speaking at the event, Governor Otti said the intervention fulfilled a promise he made in March to restore electricity to Ukwa West, assuring the people that the supply would be reliable and sustainable. He emphasised that access to stable power remains central to his administration’s economic recovery agenda.

Naija247News gathered that the governor commended the Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Limited, Professor Bart Nnaji, for his long-standing commitment to Nigeria’s power sector, despite years of setbacks. Otti disclosed that Nnaji had invested approximately $800 million in developing the power infrastructure, describing the investment as a “necessary sacrifice for sustainable power development.”

The governor further revealed that the Abia State Government would collaborate with the local government authorities to support vulnerable residents who may struggle to meet monthly electricity bills. He also urged community members to safeguard public infrastructure, stressing that development could only be sustained through collective responsibility and vigilance.

Naija247News understands that Professor Nnaji, in his remarks, assured residents of uninterrupted electricity supply, noting that Ukwa West falls within the nine local government areas served by Aba Power Limited, a subsidiary of Geometric Power Limited. He disclosed that 33 transformers had been deployed to the area, alongside the installation of several distribution lines to strengthen supply.

According to him, the electricity powering the communities would be generated independently of the national grid, ensuring stability even during nationwide grid collapses. He added that a 42-kilometre power transmission line, currently under construction at an estimated cost of ₦2 billion, would further support industrial activities within the area.

However, Nnaji raised concerns over infrastructure vandalism and energy theft, revealing that the under-construction transmission line had already been vandalised seven times. He appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to Aba Power Limited or relevant government agencies.

As power supply returns to Ukwa West, Naija247News reports that residents and business owners are hopeful the development will stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and improve living standards in a region long constrained by energy poverty.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.