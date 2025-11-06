6, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigerian Senate has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ensure that the production of sachet alcoholic beverages in the country ceases by December 31, 2025. The directive underscores growing concerns over public health, particularly the impact of cheap alcohol on youths and communities nationwide.

Sachet Alcohol: A Threat to Public Health

During plenary sessions this week, lawmakers expressed alarm over the proliferation of sachet alcohol, citing its contribution to alcohol abuse, health complications, and social vices. The Senate emphasized that the cheap and easily accessible nature of sachet alcohol has made it a hazard, especially among young Nigerians.

Senator [Name], who sponsored the motion, highlighted that while alcohol consumption is legal, the packaging in sachets encourages overconsumption and circumvents regulatory oversight. “We cannot continue to allow products that are a clear threat to the health of Nigerians to circulate unchecked,” he said.

NAFDAC’s Role in Enforcement

NAFDAC, the statutory agency responsible for regulating food and drugs, has been ordered to implement strict measures to enforce the ban. The Senate stressed that manufacturers who fail to comply by the December 31 deadline would face severe penalties, including revocation of licenses and legal sanctions.

The agency is expected to carry out inspections, monitor production facilities, and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to curb illegal sachet alcohol operations. Public awareness campaigns have also been suggested as a way to educate Nigerians about the dangers associated with consuming sachet alcohol.

Economic Considerations and Industry Response

The decision has sparked reactions from stakeholders in the alcoholic beverage sector. Some manufacturers argue that the move could affect small-scale producers and workers in the sachet alcohol supply chain. However, public health experts maintain that the long-term societal benefits outweigh short-term economic concerns.

“There are safer and more regulated ways to produce and sell alcoholic beverages,” said a health policy analyst. “Protecting citizens, especially young people, from harmful products should be a national priority.”

Health-Focused Policy Shift

The Senate’s directive represents a decisive step in tackling public health risks associated with cheap alcohol. With NAFDAC now charged with enforcement, Nigerians can expect increased regulatory scrutiny in the coming weeks. The measure also signals the government’s willingness to prioritize the health and safety of its citizens over profit-driven motives in the alcohol industry.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.