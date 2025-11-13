Menu
“The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your drug addiction” – Ned Nwoko’s 5th Wife, Laila Charani calls out Regina Daniels

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abuja, November 13, 2025 – The marital saga between Senator Ned Nwoko and his junior wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has intensified as Nwoko’s fifth wife, Laila Charani, went public with serious allegations against Regina.

In a recent Instagram post, Laila countered Regina’s claim that she had been financially supporting her, saying she never received any money from the actress and challenging both parties to reveal their bank statements.20251112 181234 1762992749

Laila further accused Regina of introducing her to drugs six years ago, which nearly jeopardized her marriage to Nwoko. She also alleged that Regina involved household staff, nannies, and her younger sister in drug use.

“The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your drug addiction,” Laila wrote.

The fifth wife added that she could no longer trust Regina around her daughters unsupervised, claiming the actress “sleeps with every single girl around her.” She advised Regina to focus on rehabilitation and to stop dragging the other wives into their disputes.

The ongoing feud continues to divide public opinion, with Nigerians weighing in on the personal drama between the senator’s wives. Ned Nwoko has not commented on the latest allegations.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

