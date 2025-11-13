Abuja, November 13, 2025 – The marital saga between Senator Ned Nwoko and his junior wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has intensified as Nwoko’s fifth wife, Laila Charani, went public with serious allegations against Regina.

In a recent Instagram post, Laila countered Regina’s claim that she had been financially supporting her, saying she never received any money from the actress and challenging both parties to reveal their bank statements.

Laila further accused Regina of introducing her to drugs six years ago, which nearly jeopardized her marriage to Nwoko. She also alleged that Regina involved household staff, nannies, and her younger sister in drug use.

“The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your drug addiction,” Laila wrote.

The fifth wife added that she could no longer trust Regina around her daughters unsupervised, claiming the actress “sleeps with every single girl around her.” She advised Regina to focus on rehabilitation and to stop dragging the other wives into their disputes.

The ongoing feud continues to divide public opinion, with Nigerians weighing in on the personal drama between the senator’s wives. Ned Nwoko has not commented on the latest allegations.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.