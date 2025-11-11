Naija247news

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 11,

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has once again set social media buzzing after sharing a new video flaunting her body transformation — this time, sparking hilarious and admiring reactions from fans across Nigeria.

The actress, known for her bold personality and openness about cosmetic procedures, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her new look, praising what she described as her “refined and confident body.”

In the video, Tonto could be seen striking confident poses while expressing satisfaction with her latest appearance. Fans flooded the comment section with praise and comic relief, commending her for embracing self-love while discouraging excessive body enhancement.

One fan humorously wrote:

“Thank God I did not sell my brother’s land to do ny4sh!”

Another added,

“King Tonto has upgraded to her original factory settings — the natural version!”

Others hailed her for promoting body confidence and authenticity, noting that her new look appeared more natural than in previous years.

Tonto Dikeh, who has often spoken about women’s right to self-expression, has also been vocal about body positivity and self-worth. Her latest post appears to blend both confidence and reflection — triggering conversations about beauty standards, surgery culture, and self-acceptance in Nollywood.

