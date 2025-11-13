GEORGIA, November 12, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — Grammy-nominated Senegalese-American singer Akonhas reportedly been arrested in Georgia following a bench warrant issued for his failure to appear in court over a suspended driver’s license.

According to reports by TMZ, the incident traces back to September 2025, when police officers spotted a Tesla Cybertruck stranded in the middle of a road. Upon investigation, Akon was found behind the wheel and claimed that the vehicle’s battery had died.

During the encounter, authorities discovered that Akon’s driver’s license had been suspended due to a prior failure to appear in court dating back to January 2023. Officers also reported finding an “illegal vape” in the car’s center console, which was seized for destruction.

A citation for driving with a suspended license was issued on the scene, and Akon was released at the time.

Bench Warrant and Arrest

The situation escalated on November 7, 2025, when Akon was taken into custody in DeKalb County under a bench warrant. He was booked and released within six hours, according to local authorities.

The singer reportedly posed for a mugshot wearing a black hoodie, appearing expressionless.

As of now, Akon’s team has not released an official statement regarding the arrest or the previous traffic incident

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.