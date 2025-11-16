Rehab: I want Regina Daniels alive, healthy to raise her children—-Ned Nwoko

By Joshua Olomu

Abuja, Nov. 9, 2025 (NAN) – Senator Ned Nwoko has called on his wife, actress Regina Daniels, to undergo rehabilitation for drug-related issues to safeguard her health and ensure she is mentally fit to raise their two children.

Nwoko made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, citing a series of alarming toxicology results as the basis for his stance. He said her personality had changed recently, exhibiting violent and destructive behaviour alongside recurring health crises.

“I want her alive and healthy, not just for me, but for our children. We have two young kids together, and they cannot fight for themselves, and I’m going to fight for them by safeguarding their mother,” he said.

Concerns Over Substance Abuse

The lawmaker revealed that over the past eight months, he had on three occasions taken his wife to Nizamiye Hospitalunconscious from drug overdoses. He presented toxicology reports showing high health-risk levels for several substances.

“Anyone advising her against proper medical care in rehab is her real enemy and that of her children,” Nwoko said. He offered to allow independent toxicologists, in Nigeria or abroad, to verify his claims.

Family and Social Influence

Nwoko also alleged that his wife’s siblings and friends were contributing to her substance issues, undermining progress in her recovery.

“Her close relations and friends that I trusted around her are exploiting her resources to supply her with drugs, leaving her addicted,” he said.

He criticized recent social media statements by Regina Daniels’ mother and siblings, which he described as attempts to distract from her health challenges. Nwoko dismissed claims by Rita Daniels regarding the death of his son in the United Kingdom, calling them inaccurate and “inhuman attacks.”

Background

The couple’s marital crisis became public when Regina Daniels accused her husband of physical abuse, claiming she could no longer endure the marriage. Nwoko, however, has consistently denied the allegations, attributing her behaviour to substance abuse.

(NAN)

