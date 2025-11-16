Menu
Nollywood Movie 'Safari' Wins Top Honours at 22nd Abuja International Film Festival

By Joshua Olomu

Abuja, Nov. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Nollywood movie ‘Safari’ emerged as the top winner at the 22nd Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF), receiving the Golden Jury Award for Overall Best Film.

The awards presentation took place at the festival’s closing ceremony on Monday in Abuja. The 2025 edition, held from Nov. 6 to 10, carried the theme: “From Script to Nation: The Role of Film in Shaping National Identity.”

‘Safari’ Dominates Key Categories

The film, nominated in five categories, won three major awards, including Outstanding Director, Outstanding Actress, and the prestigious Golden Jury Award.

Veteran director Obi Emelonye, who also produced the film, won Outstanding Director, while ace actress Osas Ighodalo claimed Outstanding Actress for her role.

“We just won three awards at the Abuja International Film Festival 2025, and it is a great honour for my team and I. We have worked very hard since last year to make this film and bring it to the people,” Emelonye said on the red carpet.

He also thanked Providus Bank for supporting the production of the award-winning film, which is set to premiere in cinemas on Nov. 21.

Star-Studded Cast

‘Safari’ features a dazzling ensemble including Osas Ighodaro, Jide Achufusi, Emmanuel Mugo, Ken Ambani, and veteran actor Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC).

Other Award Winners at AIFF 2025

  • Experimental Film: Monologue (Nigeria)

  • Outstanding Animation Film: Bridge My Little Friends (Japan)

  • Outstanding Cinematography: Just Live (Russia)

  • Outstanding Short Film (Foreign): Echoes From the Past (UK)

  • Outstanding Actor: Ikechukwu Onanuku for Dead Tide

  • Outstanding Short Film (Nigeria): Storapy Sessions on Colos

  • Outstanding Documentary Film: Six Kings & Six Queens (South Africa)

  • Feature Film (Nigeria): Kakanda (Toka Mcbaror)

  • Outstanding Student Film: Meet Me at the Park (USA)

  • Special Mention: Ajaga the Yoke (Nigeria)

The festival continues to celebrate cinematic excellence and the role of film in shaping national identity across local and international platforms.

(NAN)

