Arts & Entertainment

NFVCB to Honour 22 Nollywood Icons Turning 50 and 60 at 2025 Digital Content Conference

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Joan Odafe

Lagos, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has announced plans to honour 22 Nollywood stars and legends who have reached the milestone ages of 50 and 60 during the 2025 Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigeria Digital Content Regulatory Conference.

The conference, scheduled for Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, carries the theme: “From Volume to Value: The Future of Nollywood in the Digital Age.”

“Honouring those who have invested decades of excellence in the industry is both a responsibility and a privilege,” said Dr. Shaibu Husseini, NFVCB CEO.

Celebrating Decades of Excellence

The initiative aims to celebrate practitioners whose contributions have significantly shaped Nigeria’s film industry, enriched national culture, elevated Nollywood’s global profile, and contributed to the industry’s rapid growth.

This maiden edition focuses on 22 practitioners turning 50 and 60 in 2025, ensuring the honours remain focused, personal, and meaningful.

Honourees Include:

  • Desmond Elliott

  • Rita Dominic

  • Ngozi Ezeonu

  • Afeez Bello

  • Adebayo Tijani

  • Eucharia Anunobi

  • Kingsley Ogoro

  • Bond Emeruwa, former Director Guild of Nigeria president

Husseini noted that the honourees represent a diverse group of Nollywood’s most influential actors, filmmakers, and creative contributors, whose careers continue to inspire emerging talents and audiences.

“From next year, the honour roll will expand to include industry veterans turning 70 and above, whose pioneering efforts laid the foundations on which today’s Nollywood stands,” he added.

The 2025 NFVCB Digital Content Conference highlights the board’s commitment to recognising and institutionalising the celebration of creative excellence in Nigeria’s film industry.

(NAN)

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

