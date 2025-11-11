Menu
New Prison Intake Photo of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Surfaces Online

By: Naija247news

Date:

November 10, 2025

A new intake photo of embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey has been released online, offering the first official glimpse of the rapper since his transfer late last month.

The image was featured in a CBS News report by editor Cara Tabachnick, which detailed Diddy’s current life behind bars. According to the piece, the Bad Boy Records founder has been assigned to work as a chaplain’s assistant, one of the more sought-after positions within the facility.

The role reportedly comes with privileges such as access to a private, air-conditioned office and occasional meals brought in by chaplains for religious services. Former prison officials told CBS that the chaplain’s assistant typically helps maintain the chapel library, organizes records, and supports faith-based programs.

“He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding,” Diddy’s publicist Juda Engelmayer told CBS News.

However, the report also revealed that Combs violated a Bureau of Prisons rule just five days after his arrival by participating in a three-person phone call — an infraction that raised eyebrows among prison authorities.

Documents cited by CBS suggest the call involved his attorney, a woman, and a “digital person” linked to his legal communications team. During the conversation, Combs allegedly discussed arranging visits and mentioned bringing “200 singles” in cash — a breach of prison policy, which only allows coins.

Earlier this week, Diddy publicly denied reports that he had been caught drinking alcohol while incarcerated, calling such claims “completely false” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“My only focus right now is on becoming the best version of myself and returning to my family,” he said.

The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul remains under close supervision at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal correctional institution known for housing white-collar and celebrity offenders.

 

