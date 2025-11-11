‘Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

By Naija247news Staff

A viral video call captured a tense, emotional moment between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her younger brother, SammyWest, in which he vowed to go to prison “five times” if it meant she would never be assaulted again.

In the clip shared on social media, SammyWest tells Regina in pidgin-inflected English that he is prepared to face imprisonment repeatedly to ensure her safety. Regina — visibly moved — repeatedly professes her love for her brother as he makes the dramatic pledge.

“For my family matter, I ready go prison five times. As long as say nobody go beat you again, I ready go that prison five times,” he says in the recording, prompting an emotional reaction from the actress.

The exchange has since sparked wide conversation online about family loyalty, protection, and the pressures public figures face in private life. Supporters praised SammyWest’s fierce promise, while others warned against romanticising vigilante impulses or extra-legal solutions to personal safety.

Regina Daniels, a prominent face in Nollywood and public life, has in the past attracted intense media attention around her personal relationships and family matters — coverage that often generates strong reactions across social platforms.

