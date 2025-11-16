‘Groovy December’ Fiesta to Kick Off in Abuja on Dec. 15

By Priscilla Osaje

Abuja, Nov. 12, 2025 (NAN) – Preparations are in full swing for the maiden edition of the Groovy December tourism and entertainment fiesta, set to hold in Abuja from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31, 2025, organisers have announced.

The event, featuring more than 35 activities, is supported by the FCT Administration (FCTA) under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike.

“The minister has enabled Abuja for tourism, culture, and entertainment. We are using this platform to show that the city is ready for global visibility,” said Dr. Kenneth Ibe-Kalu, Project Coordinator.

Boosting Tourism and Diaspora Engagement

Preparations began in May, with over 45 coordinators in Europe and America mobilising Nigerians in the diaspora to participate. Many have shown interest in returning home for the celebration, which is expected to boost local tourism and hospitality businesses.

Hotels partnering with the project will offer 25 to 50 per cent discounts to registered participants, potentially raising occupancy rates to 70 per cent.

“Tourism drives the economy. Hotel owners, vendors, and transport operators will benefit from increased business during the period,” Ibe-Kalu said.

Activities and Highlights

The two-week celebration will engage about 600 volunteers and provide opportunities for vendors to showcase local food, crafts, fashion, and entertainment. Key events include:

Food and Drink Festival

Boxing Competitions

Beauty Pageant

Coffee and Ice Cream Festival

Cultural Showcases

The main events will take place at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has approved information desks at four airports nationwide to assist tourists.

Partnerships and Support

The fiesta is organised in collaboration with the FCTA Social Development and Women Affairs Secretariats, the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Creative Economy, and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority.

Private sponsors, including Peak Milk, have joined the initiative, while security agencies have pledged full support to ensure the safety of participants.

“We call on residents, tourists, and Nigerians in the diaspora to support this initiative, which is a milestone in promoting Abuja as Africa’s emerging tourism capital,” Ibe-Kalu said.

The Groovy December fiesta aims to position Abuja as a vibrant destination for leisure, investment, and growth in the creative and tourism industries.

