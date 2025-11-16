“Don Jazzy Handed Me Full Ownership of My Catalogue After Mo’Hits Split,” D’banj Reveals

By Naija247news Staff | November 16, 2025

Lagos, Nigeria – Popular Nigerian singer D’banj has opened up about the breakup of the iconic Mo’Hits Records, revealing that the decision to part ways in 2012 came entirely from his former partner and producer, Don Jazzy.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Mic On podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, D’banj said Don Jazzy was “100 per cent responsible” for the split that shook the Nigerian music industry.

“If I were to go back in time, I wouldn’t have done anything differently regarding my relationship with Don Jazzy, especially when the idea to go our separate ways didn’t come from me. The idea to go our separate ways came from Don Jazzy, which is why we are still cool,” D’banj said.

He also disclosed that Don Jazzy handed him full ownership of his catalogue after their separation. “Jazzy gave me 100 per cent of my catalogue and maybe 10 other songs I have not released… It was a journey for me, even though he had his opinion, I knew that we needed to cement that global movement and I’m glad that even after, God still did it for us with ‘Oliver Twist’, which was the last record we released together,” he added.

D’banj stressed that he has no regrets about the split, calling it destined to happen. However, he admitted that he misses the magic of creating music with Don Jazzy. The separation, he said, allowed both of them to explore new paths, but the legacy of Mo’Hits and their impact on the Nigerian music scene remains unforgettable.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.