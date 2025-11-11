Naija247news

Menu
2Face Idibia says My hit song ‘African Queen’ has been both a blessing and a burden

Legendary Nigerian music icon, Innocent “2Face” Idibia, has described his evergreen hit, African Queen, as both a “blessing and a burden,” noting that while the song transformed his career, it also created challenges that followed him for years.

Speaking recently on an Entertainment & Lifestyle show, the multi-award-winning artist reflected on the song’s enduring legacy and its unexpected consequences.

“African Queen has been a very huge blessing, and e come turn to problem join for me. But I am grateful for everything,” 2Face said, switching between English and Pidgin to convey his mixed feelings about the iconic track.

Released in 2004, African Queen became an instant classic — a soulful love ballad that not only defined the sound of a generation but also projected African music onto the global stage. The song earned 2Face international acclaim, securing major awards including the BET Award, MTV Europe Music Award, and the MOBO Award — making him one of the first African artists to achieve such global recognition.

Beyond awards, the single became an anthem of African pride and romance, featuring prominently in Nollywood soundtracks and continental playlists for decades. Yet, 2Face admitted that its overwhelming success set an almost impossible standard for his subsequent projects, with fans and critics constantly measuring his newer work against the timeless appeal of African Queen.

“Sometimes, when a song becomes that big, it follows you everywhere — people expect every song to feel the same. But growth and change are part of an artist’s journey,” he added.

More than two decades later, African Queen remains one of Africa’s most celebrated love songs, symbolizing the rise of Afrobeats before its global explosion and cementing 2Face’s place in the continent’s musical history.

 

