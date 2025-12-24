Libyan Army Chief of Staff Killed in Plane Crash in Turkey

Libya’s Prime Minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, announced on Tuesday that the country’s army chief of general staff, Mohammed al-Haddad, and several other senior military officials died in a plane crash in Turkey.

The officials were traveling back from Ankara when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the wreckage was located by the country’s gendarmerie.

Haddad had served as Libya’s army chief of general staff since August 2020, appointed by former Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. A photographer and other military personnel were also on board.

Describing the incident as a “tragic loss,” Dbeibah said: “We have lost men who served their country with loyalty and dedication and were examples of discipline, responsibility, and national commitment.”

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.