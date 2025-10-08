“Let’s March to Aso Rock for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release” — Sowore Challenges Peter Obi, Soludo, Otti, and South-East Leaders

By Naija247news

ABUJA — Former presidential candidate and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has issued a bold challenge to political and traditional leaders from Nigeria’s South-East region, urging them to go beyond verbal appeals and physically join him in a peaceful march to Aso Rock to demand the release of detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore, who contested the 2023 presidential election under the African Action Congress (AAC), made the call through a passionate post on his verified Instagram and Facebook pages on Wednesday, declaring that he was ready to “set aside political differences” for one common cause — the liberation of Kanu, who has remained in detention since June 2021 despite multiple court rulings questioning his continued incarceration.

“I will set aside my differences with some politicians for one cause,” Sowore wrote. “I challenge every politician or person of good conscience from the Southeast who says they want Nnamdi Kanu released to stop the rhetoric. Time for action is NOW. Let’s march to the Aso Rock Villa. Every governor, senator, member of the House, traditional ruler, priest, eze, Igbo person, and every Nigerian who believes in Kanu’s freedom, come out and do more than talk. I will lead this peaceful march to the Aso Rock Villa.”

The activist explicitly mentioned top figures including Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, calling on them to back their words with action by physically joining the demonstration.

“No more empty noise,” he continued. “Let @CCSoludo, @enyinnayaabaribe, @alexottiofr, @peterobigregory and all others who claim to care step up and join us in person.

We go together peacefully, legally, and visibly to demand justice and an end to MNK’s persecution. Chikena! Jisie Ike! #FreeNnamdiKanuNow.”

Legal Background and Human Rights Debate

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his controversial arrest and extraordinary rendition from Kenya in 2021.

Although the Court of Appeal discharged and acquitted him in October 2022, ruling that his extradition violated international law and due process, the Federal Government swiftly appealed to the Supreme Court, which granted a stay of execution — allowing his continued detention.

In September 2025, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Kanu’s “no-case submission” and ordered him to enter his defence against terrorism-related charges. The court also directed the National Medical Association (NMA) to conduct an independent medical examination on him following complaints about his deteriorating health condition.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have repeatedly condemned Kanu’s prolonged detention as a breach of his constitutional rights and have called for either his unconditional release or a fair and transparent trial.

Reactions to Sowore’s Call

Sowore’s public challenge has sparked a flurry of reactions across political and social media circles. Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s Special Counsel, welcomed the move, declaring his willingness to join Sowore in the proposed peaceful demonstration at Aso Rock.

“I’m in,” Ejimakor posted. “It’s time to go beyond words. Peaceful, lawful, visible demand for justice — that’s what we’ve been waiting for.”

While several activists and civil society groups have expressed solidarity with the idea, no formal response has yet come from the political figures Sowore mentioned. Both Peter Obi and Governor Soludo, who have previously urged the Federal Government to consider a political solution to Kanu’s case, have remained silent on whether they would join the proposed march.

Political Undercurrents

Analysts see Sowore’s call as a test of moral courage for South-East political elites who have repeatedly expressed sympathy for Kanu but have avoided direct confrontation with the Presidency on the issue. Political observers also believe that Sowore’s action could reignite the broader debate about Nigeria’s federal structure, judicial independence, and ethnic reconciliation — issues that have persisted since the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970.

The IPOB leader’s prolonged detention continues to fuel deep resentment in the South-East, where many view his case as symbolic of what they describe as “institutional marginalization” of the region.

Sowore, known for his fierce activism and history of peaceful protest movements, insists that the march will remain non-violent and constitutional. “We are going there not to fight,” he said in a follow-up post, “but to demand justice with courage.”

What Next?

As of press time, preparations for the proposed march had not been formally announced. However, Sowore’s statement has already reignited national debate about the Federal Government’s handling of politically sensitive cases and the role of opposition voices in pushing for accountability.

If executed, the Aso Rock march would mark one of the most significant civic actions in Nigeria’s recent political history — uniting civil rights advocates, regional leaders, and ordinary citizens around the controversial case of Nnamdi Kanu.

