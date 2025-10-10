Lesotho Captain Warns Super Eagles: We Won’t Go Easy

10, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Lesotho national team captain, Sekhoane Moerane, has sent a strong message to Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier. Moerane has warned the Super Eagles not to expect any favors from his team, emphasizing that Lesotho will play with pride and determination.

No Fears, All Pride

According to Moerane, Lesotho will respect the Super Eagles but won’t show fear. “We will be going with a lot of respect but not showing fear and that simply means we are going to go and give them our best of what we have,” he said. This statement is a clear indication that Lesotho is ready to put up a tough fight against the Super Eagles. Although Lesotho is already out of contention, they aim to finish on a high note and play with pride.

A Crucial Match for the Super Eagles

The match is crucial for Nigeria, who need a win to stay in the qualification race. A loss or draw could see them slip out of contention, making it a must-win game for the Super Eagles. The two teams previously met in November 2023, ending in a 1-1 draw.

Head-to-Head and Current Form

The Super Eagles will be looking to exploit Lesotho’s defensive vulnerabilities, while the Lesotho team will aim to capitalize on any lapses in the Super Eagles’ defense. With both teams having different motivations, the match promises to be an exciting encounter.

In conclusion, the Super Eagles will face a tough challenge against Lesotho, who are determined to make a statement. With pride and determination on their side, Lesotho could pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s qualification hopes. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. Nigerian time at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, and it promises to be an exciting encounter. Will the Super Eagles emerge victorious, or will Lesotho pull off an upset? Only time will tell.

