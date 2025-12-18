Lekki Port Hits 50% Capacity, Container Throughput Steady Since September

Lagos, Dec. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) — Lekki Port has reached nearly half of its designed operational capacity, with steady growth in container throughput since September 2025, the Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Ltd., Mr. Wang Qiang, has disclosed.

Speaking at an end-of-year media briefing on Tuesday in Lagos, Qiang said the port’s performance reflects increasing confidence by shipping lines and cargo owners in Nigeria’s first deep seaport.

“We already reached 50 per cent of our capacity now, almost 50 per cent of the port capacity. There is consistent improvement in the number of 20ft equivalent units (TEUs) handled monthly,” he said.

Qiang highlighted the critical role of efficient multimodal connectivity in sustaining and accelerating the port’s growth. He noted that barge operations now account for about 10 per cent of cargo movement from the port.

The Managing Director of Lekki Free Trade Zone, Capt. Jedrzej Mierzewski, said ongoing road and rail projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road, would ease congestion and improve access to the port.

“Rail connectivity remains essential, particularly given the scale of industrial activities emerging within the Lekki corridor,” he said, adding that the Nigerian government is keen on enhancing cargo movement through rail to improve distribution outside the port.

Mierzewski emphasized that Lekki Port is a fully automated terminal, but noted that delays may persist until all stakeholders, including government agencies, are fully aligned with end-to-end digital processes.

“We must work very closely with customers and all categories of operations for automation to yield results. Integration between the customs system, the terminal operating system, and customers is already part of an agreed implementation schedule. For automation to work efficiently, all players must be ready — customers, government, and every stakeholder,” he said.

He further explained that improved connectivity would allow the port to effectively double capacity through performance optimization without expanding its physical footprint.

During the media tour, journalists observed operations across the Customs examination area, scanners, and shipside terminal operations, witnessing 24-hour cargo clearance and world-class port infrastructure.

Lekki Port’s growth is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to enhance trade efficiency, reduce cargo dwell time, and position the country as a key logistics hub in West Africa.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.