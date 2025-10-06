Lawyer asks court to stop Jonathan from contesting 2027 presidential election

A legal suit has been filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to stop former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting in the upcoming 2027 presidential election or any future presidential race.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, was instituted by Johnmary Jideobi, who is asking the court to issue a perpetual injunction restraining Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party for nomination.

Jideobi is also requesting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be barred from accepting or publishing Jonathan’s name as a candidate, and that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) be ordered to enforce the court’s eventual decision.

According to court filings, the plaintiff seeks a judicial interpretation of Sections 1(1), (2), (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), questioning Jonathan’s eligibility under any circumstances to run again for Nigeria’s highest office.

In a supporting affidavit deposed by Emmanuel Agida, Jideobi describes himself as an advocate of constitutionalism and rule of law. He argues that Jonathan has already exhausted the two-term limit set by the constitution—having completed the tenure of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua from 2010, and then serving a full term after winning the 2011 election.

“If the 1st defendant eventually wins the forthcoming 2027 general election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria… he will have exceeded eight years being the cumulative maximum years a Nigerian President is to stay in office,” the affidavit reads.

Jideobi cites Section 137(3), which states that anyone who completes another person’s presidential term can only be elected to one full term thereafter.

He claims his legal action is in the public interest and wants the court to declare Jonathan ineligible to contest or occupy the office of President again.

The suit also seeks a declaration that INEC lacks the legal power to process or accept Jonathan’s candidacy and asks the court to grant an injunction to permanently restrain both Jonathan and INEC from any actions that could enable his participation in future elections.

“It will be in the interest of justice for this Honourable Court to grant the prayers contained on the face of this Originating Summons,” the plaintiff argues.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.