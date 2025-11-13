LAGOS, Nov 12 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s anti-narcotics agency said on Tuesday it is working with its U.S. and British counterparts to investigate the importation of 1,000 kilograms of cocaine seized at the Tincan Port in Lagos, one of the largest drug seizures in the country’s history.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the cocaine, discovered in an empty container last weekend, is valued at over ₦338 billion ($235 million). The seizure was formally handed over to the NDLEA on Tuesday after being initially uncovered by port operators.

“In a swift response to the agency’s request, officers of the U.S. DEA and UK NCA have already joined the ongoing investigation,” said Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson.

Nigeria has long been regarded as a major transit hub for narcotics in West Africa, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has also noted its emerging role as a local producer.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, NDLEA chairman, said the collaboration with international partners aims to ensure “no stone is left unturned” and that all masterminds behind the massive consignment are brought to justice globally

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.