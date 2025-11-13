13, November 2025/Naija 247news

The family of the late Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the investigation into the mysterious death of the politician, citing growing concerns over alleged cover-up and suspicious financial transactions following his demise.

—

A Tragic Loss with Unanswered Questions

The death of Otunba Akingboye in early September 2025 sent shockwaves through political circles in Ondo State and beyond. The prominent businessman and philanthropist was found dead at his residence in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos, under circumstances his family and associates have described as “deeply suspicious.”

Initial reports suggested that the 60-year-old politician passed away quietly in his sleep. However, disturbing images that later emerged online showed bruises on his head, sparking speculations that he may have been assaulted before his death.

In a fresh appeal to the Inspector-General of Police, Akingboye’s eldest son, Samuel Akingboye, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and direction of the current investigation, saying the family is yet to receive clear answers from the Lagos State Police Command. He insisted that only the direct intervention of the IGP could ensure a transparent and impartial investigation.

Suspicious Withdrawals Deepen Family’s Doubts

Adding to the family’s suspicion is the revelation that over ₦205 million was allegedly withdrawn from the deceased’s bank account just hours after his death. According to reports, the funds were traced to three different accounts, with preliminary findings by a private investigator describing the transactions as “highly suspicious.”

Samuel said the family was informed of the withdrawals only after alerting financial authorities, raising fears that his father’s death may have been linked to a financial crime.

“We are devastated not just by our father’s passing but by the disturbing details emerging afterwards,” Samuel said. “Money was moved from his account within hours of his death, and no one has been able to explain how or why. We cannot rest until justice is done.”

Calls for a Federal Takeover

The grieving son urged the Inspector-General of Police to transfer the case from the Lagos State Police Command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja. He argued that the federal authorities are better positioned to ensure fairness, given the possibility that influential figures might interfere with the local investigation.

He also accused unnamed individuals of attempting to distort facts surrounding the incident and suppress evidence. “We are not accusing anyone yet,” he said, “but there are too many inconsistencies. We believe that only the IGP’s direct involvement can uncover the truth and give our family peace.”

Reports indicate that detectives from the Lagos Homicide Section visited the late Akingboye’s home to collect physical and biological evidence. However, the family insists that progress on the case has been slow, with no autopsy report or arrest announced weeks after the tragedy.

Political and Public Reaction

The tragic death has drawn reactions from political figures across Ondo State, with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa urging the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a thorough investigation. The governor described the incident as a “disturbing loss” and appealed for calm, noting that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.

Political associates of the late Akingboye described him as a humble leader who believed in service, unity, and good governance. His supporters, particularly in Ondo South, have continued to demand answers, saying the sudden death of the politician has left a vacuum in the state’s political landscape.

A Family’s Search for Justice

The Akingboye family has vowed to resist any attempt to sweep the matter under the carpet. In a statement, they said they would cooperate fully with investigators but would also engage legal and forensic experts to conduct an independent review of the case.

As the family continues to mourn, they insist that the circumstances surrounding their father’s death go beyond natural causes. “We are determined to find out the truth,” Samuel reaffirmed. “Our father deserves justice, and Nigeria deserves transparency in how high-profile cases like this are handled.”

Otunba Bamidele Akingboye’s death remains one of the most unsettling incidents in recent memory, not just for his family but for the Nigerian political community. The unanswered questions surrounding his passing, the alleged suspicious withdrawals, and the slow pace of investigation have all deepened public concern.

As the nation awaits the outcome of police inquiries, one thing is clear: only a transparent and thorough probe—possibly under the direct supervision of the Inspector-General—can restore public confidence and bring closure to a grieving family seeking justice for their beloved father.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.