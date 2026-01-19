LASTMA, Fire Service avert fire outbreak as diesel tanker crashes on Liverpool Bridge

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday averted a major fire disaster on Liverpool Bridge inward Mile 2 after a diesel-laden tanker overturned on the bridge.

The swift intervention was carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, disclosed this in an official statement, explaining that preliminary security reports showed that an articulated Iveco tanker, heavily loaded with diesel, lost control and toppled while navigating the bridge.

According to Giwa, the accident caused extensive damage to the tanker and resulted in a massive spillage of diesel across the roadway, with the highly flammable product flowing from the elevated bridge to the area beneath, raising serious safety concerns.

He noted that the situation became more dangerous when some individuals attempted to scoop the spilled diesel, further increasing the risk of an explosion or fire outbreak.

Upon receiving the emergency alert, LASTMA operatives immediately arrived at the scene and dispersed the crowd engaged in the hazardous act. The area was promptly cordoned off, while an inter-agency emergency response was activated, involving security operatives and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Giwa said the timely and coordinated response successfully neutralised the imminent risk of combustion, preventing what could have escalated into a devastating inferno with serious consequences for lives, infrastructure and the environment.

The tanker driver, who sustained severe injuries during the accident, was rescued by LASTMA officials and rushed to the General Hospital, Apapa, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Area ‘B’ Police Division, Apapa, were also deployed to provide security support. They worked alongside other responders to control the crowd, manage traffic flow and maintain order at the scene.

To ensure quick clearance of the site, an alternative empty tanker was deployed to transload the remaining diesel, while LASTMA diverted traffic to the opposite carriageway to ease vehicular movement.

Giwa commended the professionalism, speed and coordination of LASTMA personnel and other emergency agencies, describing their response as tactical and effective in preventing another tragic fire incident in Lagos.

He also urged residents to exercise caution and avoid scooping petroleum products during tanker accidents, warning that such actions pose grave dangers to human lives, property and the environment.