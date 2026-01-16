LASPPPA Rejects Ethnic Bias Claims, Says Enforcement Driven Solely by Building Law Violations

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has firmly dismissed allegations that its ongoing enforcement exercises across the state are motivated by ethnic or tribal considerations, stressing that all actions are strictly guided by existing building and physical planning laws.

The Authority, through its Monitoring and Compliance Unit, stated that its weekly enforcement operations are carried out uniformly in all districts of Lagos State without discrimination based on ethnicity, community background, or indigene status. Naija247News gathered that the clarification followed growing public speculation and online narratives suggesting that recent sealings of properties were targeted at non-indigenes.

In a statement obtained from the official Lagos State Government X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, the General Manager of LASPPPA, Kehinde Osinaike, categorically denied the allegations, describing them as unfounded and misleading. According to him, “the sealing of properties or structures is not targeted at any particular group,” adding that enforcement actions are triggered solely by violations of approved building permits and established planning regulations.

Naija247News understands that Osinaike emphasized that every property sealed by the Authority was found to be in clear contravention of the Lagos State Building Laws. He explained that adherence to approved plans remains the only benchmark used by the agency in determining compliance, irrespective of who owns the property or where they come from.

The LASPPPA boss urged property developers and owners to ignore claims suggesting that enforcement exercises are directed at non-Yoruba or non-indigene residents. Instead, he advised them to prioritize compliance with planning regulations and ensure that all construction activities strictly follow approved permits issued by the Authority.

Osinaike further encouraged developers who receive contravention notices to promptly engage with LASPPPA district offices across the state for clarification and professional guidance. He noted that early engagement and corrective action could help prevent the sealing of properties and other enforcement measures.

Naija247News gathered that the most recent enforcement exercise by the Authority took place across Amuwo, Festac, Ojo, and Iba districts, as part of LASPPPA’s routine monitoring programme. The agency reaffirmed that these operations are essential to promoting orderly development, safeguarding public safety, and ensuring sustainable urban growth in the rapidly expanding megacity.

LASPPPA reiterated its commitment to enforcing planning laws fairly, consistently, and transparently, assuring residents that its mandate is to create a safe, organised, and well-planned urban environment for all Lagosians, regardless of background or origin.