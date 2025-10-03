LASG warns against making false emergency calls, threatens sanctions

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has issued a stern warning to residents about the dangers of making false emergency calls, a practice that has become increasingly concerning in the state. The authorities have reported a significant number of hoax calls, with some individuals making these calls for entertainment or as a result of bets.

A Serious Offense with Serious Consequences

According to the LASG, making false emergency calls is a criminal offense that can lead to severe consequences. Those found guilty may face fines of up to ₦500,000 or even imprisonment. The authorities have emphasized that such actions not only waste valuable resources but also divert emergency responders from real emergencies, putting lives at risk.

The Impact on Emergency Services

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have expressed concern over the rising number of false alarms. These hoax calls delay response times to genuine emergencies and put an unnecessary strain on emergency services. The agencies have urged residents to be responsible when reporting emergencies, ensuring that they have a genuine reason for doing so.

A Call to Action: Report Emergencies Responsibly

The LASG is urging residents to report emergencies responsibly and avoid making false calls. If you need to report an emergency, please dial 112/767, the toll-free emergency numbers. By working together, we can ensure that emergency services are available and effective for those who truly need them.

The Role of Education and Awareness

To combat the issue of false emergency calls, the LASG is planning to embark on an awareness campaign to educate residents about the consequences of making hoax calls. By educating the public, the government hopes to reduce the number of false alarms and ensure that emergency services are used responsibly.

Collaboration is Key

The LASG is also working with security agencies and emergency responders to identify and prosecute individuals who make false emergency calls. This collaborative effort aims to deter people from engaging in this behavior and to ensure that those who do are held accountable.

The LASG’s warning serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible behavior in emergency situations. By being mindful of the consequences of false emergency calls, residents can help ensure that emergency services are able to respond quickly and effectively to genuine emergencies. Let’s work together to keep Lagos safe.

