LASG Cancels Greater Lagos Fiesta 2025, Urges Residents to Observe New Year in Prayers

LAGOS, Dec. 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Lagos State Government has announced the cancellation of the 2025 Greater Lagos Fiesta, earlier scheduled to hold on December 31, 2025, advising residents to instead dedicate the New Year eve to personal prayers for the nation, the State and its people.

The decision was made public in a statement issued Tuesday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, noting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the cancellation after reviewing the year-end events calendar.

According to Akosile, the Governor directed that in place of the annual Countdown show, Lagosians should observe a solemn moment of reflection and spiritual intercession for “continued prosperity, leadership, peace, productivity and our overall wellbeing as a people.”

Sanwo-Olu extended New Year greetings to all residents, expressing optimism that 2026 will usher in greater progress for both Lagos and Nigeria. He urged citizens to remain united, peaceful and cooperative as the administration intensifies efforts to improve governance and service delivery.

“On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear State a happy and prosperous new year. I want to assure you all that the year 2026 will be a better year for us in the State, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver the goods for the residents,” the Governor said.

The Greater Lagos Fiesta, traditionally held annually on New Year’s Eve, attracts crowds across major zones of the state for music concerts, cultural showcases and fireworks. The cancellation marks a significant deviation from the festival’s yearly tradition, with government urging reflection over revelry for the 2025 transition.

