Lasaco Launches AI-Powered FastClaim System to Revolutionize Motor Insurance Claims

Lagos, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Lasaco Assurance Plc has introduced an AI-powered vehicle assessment tool, FastClaim, designed to speed up motor insurance claims and improve customer experience.

The company’s Acting Managing Director, Ademoye Shobo, said on Monday that the initiative aligns with Lasaco’s strategy to modernise insurance services, increase transparency, and elevate customer satisfaction.

“FastClaim enables faster surveys, improves inspection accuracy, and strengthens innovation in service delivery,” Shobo said.

With FastClaim, policyholders can upload vehicle photographs via smartphone, after which the AI analyzes the images and generates a detailed assessment within minutes. The system eliminates delays associated with physical inspections, reducing claims processing time from several days to just a few hours.

Shobo explained that the platform supports pre-loss and post-loss assessments, creating a digital baseline at policy inception and ensuring rapid evaluations after incidents.

“The tool enhances underwriting accuracy, improves decision-making speed, and strengthens operational efficiency across claims management,” he said, emphasizing that FastClaim promotes fair settlements through transparent and consistent analysis.

By integrating AI into claims management, Lasaco aims to redefine customer interaction with insurance, positioning the company as a leader in technological innovation within Nigeria’s insurance industry.

“This development sets a new benchmark for digital claims management, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and a customer-focused approach,” Shobo added.

Lasaco’s FastClaim initiative underscores the growing role of AI and digital solutions in transforming traditional insurance processes, ensuring faster, more reliable, and efficient services for policyholders.

