Climate change

Lagos unveils two-year flood plan to integrate lakes, canals

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Lagos State Government has unveiled a comprehensive 24-month flood management strategy aimed at reducing urban flooding by integrating estate lakes, canals, pumps, and green spaces into a unified Blue-Green Network across the city.

Naija247news gathered that the plan was announced by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his verified X account. He explained that the initiative specifically targets neighborhoods vulnerable to tide-locked flooding, a common problem in the state’s low-lying, coastal zones.

According to Naija247news, the phased approach will initially focus on the construction of a Blue-Green Network in Lekki, connecting estate lakes, canals, and green corridors to temporarily store and gradually release rainwater. This strategy is designed to prevent Lagos’ drainage systems from being overwhelmed during intense rainfall events.

Naija247news understands that the plan includes installing flap gates and pilot pumps at tide-sensitive outfalls, intensifying enforcement of canal rights-of-way, and building on extensive canal restoration efforts already completed across the state.

Between 2023 and 2025, maintenance has reportedly been carried out on 579 km of secondary collectors across 693 locations and 309 km of primary drainage channels. Naija247news reports that the Emergency Flood Action Group (EFAG) has cleared 444 km of blocked drains, and 40.3 km of previously encroached channels have been reclaimed.

Wahab revealed that 218 new drainage channels have been approved, which, when completed, will add approximately 1,500 km of additional infrastructure. He also confirmed that pumps are being installed in key locations and that early warning systems—including daily weather forecasts and real-time water-level monitoring—are now operational.

In the immediate term, Naija247news gathered that the government is prioritizing the clearance of silt and debris from known choke points. Debris screens are being added to culverts, and pilot detention systems are being tested in residential estates to retain runoff during heavy storms.

Looking ahead, Wahab outlined a long-term vision spanning two to eight years. This includes the introduction of pumped drainage cells in flood-prone basins, secondary drain planning, protection of canal corridors through easements, restoration of key wetlands, and updated building codes mandating on-site water retention systems for major developments.

According to Naija247news, the commissioner emphasized that Lagos’ flat, coastal terrain makes it especially vulnerable to flooding. The multi-phased strategy is designed to build long-term resilience while minimizing disruption to urban life.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

