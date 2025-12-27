Lagos Tourism Commissioner Describes Eyo Festival as State’s Royal Christmas Ceremony

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has described the iconic Eyo Festival as the “royal Christmas ceremony” of Lagos State, noting that the centuries-old cultural celebration goes beyond mere pageantry to reflect the soul and identity of the state.

Benson-Awoyinka made the remark on Saturday at the Eyo Festival, also known as the Adamu Orisha Play, held at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island.

She said the festival, which returned after an eight-year hiatus, was long overdue and its absence only deepened the longing of Lagos indigenes for the revered cultural event.

According to the commissioner, the Eyo Festival represents over 300 years of cultural heritage and remains one of the most cherished traditions of Lagos State.

“The Eyo Festival is our Christmas. It is our heritage celebration of over 300 years. I believe it was long overdue; however, the eight-year pause actually helped build anticipation and allowed our people to truly yearn for it,” she said.

Benson-Awoyinka stressed that the celebration of culture and heritage must be held dearly by the people, describing the Eyo Festival as the heartbeat of Lagos’ indigenous identity.

She expressed excitement over the massive turnout recorded at the event, noting that the peaceful conduct of participants reflected the collective spirit of Lagos residents.

“The festival was a very good thing, and I was impressed with the turnout of people. We recorded no casualties during the celebration, which shows the good spirit of the people of Lagos State,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Mr Femi Odunayo, described the Eyo Festival as the living heritage of Lagos’ indigenous people, adding that its revival was worth celebrating.

Odunayo urged Lagos indigenes and residents to continue to work together for the progress of the state and the country at large, noting that unity remained key to sustaining cultural heritage.

Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo, also praised the Eyo Festival, describing it as a breathtaking cultural treasure that must remain an unbroken part of Lagos’ living tradition.

Ojo said the festival had attained world-class status, revealing that some of his friends from Mexico attended the celebration to experience the unique cultural display.

“We need more people to come in here and really experience it,” the actor said.

However, he cautioned organisers to ensure that the festival remained peaceful and free from hoodlums who might attempt to exploit the gathering to commit crimes.

Naija247news reports that the Eyo Festival is an iconic cultural celebration of Lagos State, traditionally held to commemorate the passing of traditional rulers or other illustrious indigenes of the state.

The festival is marked by the procession of Eyo masquerades, clad in flowing white robes and hats, while carrying ceremonial staffs known as Opambata as they move through major streets on Lagos Island.

The 2025 edition of the festival was held in honour of the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, mother of President Bola Tinubu and a revered market leader; the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first civilian Governor of Lagos State; the late Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson, the first military Administrator of Lagos State; and the late Sir Michael Otedola.

Naija247news reports that the Eyo Festival dates back to 1854 and represents the highest traditional honour bestowed on individuals who made significant contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State.

Tradition strictly forbids wearing shoes before the Eyo masquerades or taking photographs of the sacred top five: Adamu Orisha, Alakete Pupa, Oniko, Ologede and Alagere.

