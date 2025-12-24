Lagos to name and shame hospitality operators ignoring pre-Detty-December bookings

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to hospitality operators who fail to honour reservations made ahead of the annual Detty December festive season, vowing to publicly name and shame defaulters.

Naija247news reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the declaration during an interview on TVC on Monday, amid rising complaints of hotels, short-let apartments, restaurants and clubs breaching prior bookings to accommodate higher-paying customers during the holiday rush.

According to Naija247news, the governor expressed concern that such practices undermine Lagos’ reputation as a welcoming, safe and reliable destination for both residents and international visitors.

Naija247news gathered that Sanwo-Olu recently met with about 250 hospitality operators, including hoteliers, restaurant owners and nightlife managers, at the Marina to address growing concerns over price hikes and booking violations ahead of Detty December.

The governor disclosed that discussions at the meeting centred on operators ignoring bookings made months earlier or abruptly changing agreed terms because

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.