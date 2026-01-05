Lagos State Government Launches Clearance Operations Along Lagos–Badagry Expressway

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Lagos State Government has commenced large-scale clearance operations along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway to remove illegal structures and restore smooth traffic flow, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced on Monday. The exercise began at Alakija in Amuwo-Odofin and is ongoing at Iyana Iba, opposite Lagos State University (LASU), and at Alaba Market in Ojo Local Government Area.

Objectives of the operation

Operatives from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Agency (LAGESC), working alongside other enforcement teams of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, are leading the initiative. Wahab said the operation aims to improve environmental sanitation, enforce urban planning regulations, and ease traffic congestion along the key transport corridor.

“This exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure a clean, orderly, and functional environment for residents and commuters,” Wahab said in a statement posted on his X handle.

Broader context

The clearance forms part of a series of similar operations across Lagos in late 2025, including interventions along Jakande Coastal Road and the Lekki-Epe Expressway targeting illegal structures and street beggars. These actions reflect the state government’s commitment to maintaining environmental standards and urban order.

Impact on residents and commuters

Commuters and local residents along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway are expected to experience improved traffic flow and safer road conditions as illegal structures are removed. Authorities emphasised that continued compliance with regulations is critical to sustaining the benefits of these operations.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.