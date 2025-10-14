Lagos State Denies Involvement in FESTAC Sixth Avenue Demolitions

By Naija247news Staff

Lagos State Government has categorically denied any involvement in the recent demolition of structures on Sixth Avenue, FESTAC Town, stressing that the exercise was not sanctioned by the state.

The clarification was issued on Tuesday, October 14, by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, at the state Secretariat in Alausa. The Commissioner emphasized that all demolition activities in Lagos follow a clear, regulated, and transparent procedure, designed to protect property rights and ensure due process.

“Lagos State Government had no hand in the recent demolitions on Sixth Avenue, FESTAC,” Olumide said. “Any demolition carried out without proper authorization does not represent the position of this administration.”

He explained that statutory notices and prior consultations with affected individuals are mandatory steps before any structure can be brought down in the state. The Commissioner urged all agencies, including federal bodies operating within Lagos, to obtain clearance from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development before conducting demolitions.

“We want to assure residents that Lagos is committed to fairness, due process, and the protection of property rights,” Olumide added. “All demolition exercises in Lagos must follow established protocols, and any breach of these rules will be treated with the seriousness it deserves.”

The clarification comes amid confusion and concerns from residents in FESTAC, many of whom were caught off-guard by the demolition exercise, which reportedly targeted commercial and residential structures along Sixth Avenue. Some residents had feared that the state government had launched an unannounced operation, sparking anxiety and calls for intervention.

Urban development experts note that Lagos has a history of enforcing strict building regulations, particularly in high-density areas like FESTAC Town, to ensure orderly urban planning and public safety. However, the involvement of unauthorized parties in demolition activities has occasionally led to misunderstandings and tensions between residents and government agencies.

Dr. Olumide’s statement reinforces the government’s commitment to upholding property rights and maintaining a structured process for urban redevelopment, while also cautioning against unilateral actions by agencies or individuals that bypass regulatory oversight.

Residents are encouraged to report any demolition exercise that appears irregular or unauthorized to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, which is responsible for ensuring compliance with the state’s building and planning regulations.

