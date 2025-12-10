Lagos Seals Shoprite Ikeja Over Tax Default

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has sealed the outlet of Shoprite located at Ikeja City Mall, accusing the retailer of failing to meet its statutory tax obligations, a move that has shaken consumer confidence across the city.

Naija247News gathered that officials from LIRS affixed a closure notice on the entrance door of the store on Monday, citing violation of tax regulations, an offence punishable under the relevant Personal Income Tax Act. The notice warns that unauthorized removal of the seal may lead to imprisonment, underscoring the gravity of the alleged breach.

According to Naija247News, the sealing follows a broader clampdown on large retailers by the state tax authority, aimed at enforcing stricter compliance among big corporate operators. Shoprite’s shutdown is the most significant among recent enforcement actions, given the chain’s prominence and heavy patronage in Lagos.

Naija247News understands that the closure has triggered immediate chaos inside the mall: shoppers leaving with abandoned trolleys, disappointed vendors, and stranded workers. Among them are dozens of daily-wage staff who are now unsure about their status, with no clear indication when normal operations might resume.

Local traders and residents expressed frustration and alarm at the sudden shutdown. Some noted that they had journeyed from distant parts of the city to purchase essential goods, only to find the premises locked. Many lamented that alternate supermarkets have seen prices surge, a reflection of dwindling competition and supply disruptions.

Economic observers told Naija247News that the development is likely to exacerbate inflationary pressures in the retail sector, especially during the festive season when demand typically peaks. They warned that the closure could disrupt supply chains, reduce product availability, and possibly prompt other retailers to review their compliance status, heightening uncertainty in a fragile economic environment.

Naija247News gathered that Shoprite management has yet to issue a comprehensive public response. Earlier this month, the chain faced similar allegations at another outlet in Lekki, though it denied closure, attributing the situation to a routine audit reconciliation. Analysts now expect a more detailed explanation or negotiation with LIRS to avoid long-term reputational damage.

In the meantime, LIRS is reminding all corporate retail operators to settle pending tax obligations to avoid similar punitive action. The State government says the step is part of a renewed campaign to broaden the tax base and ensure corporate contributions reflect their size and patronage footprint.

Naija247News understands that for many Lagos residents, the sealing of Shoprite Ikeja is more than a business dispute, it is a stark reminder of how regulatory enforcement can ripple through daily life, affecting livelihoods, access to basic goods, and broader economic stability in times of hardship.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.