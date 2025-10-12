Lagos, Rivers, FCT Lead as Nigeria’s IGR Hits N3.63 Trillion in 2024

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s internally generated revenue (IGR) surged to N3.63 trillion in 2024, with Lagos State once again maintaining its dominance at the top of the chart. The Federal Inland Revenue Service and state governments have attributed this impressive performance to improved fiscal discipline, tax reforms, and digital innovations in revenue collection.

Naija247news gathered that Lagos alone generated a staggering N1.26 trillion, accounting for nearly 35% of the country’s total IGR. This performance solidifies Lagos’s position as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, driven by a diverse economy, a large tax base, and aggressive revenue mobilization strategies.

According to Naija247news, Rivers State followed as the second-highest IGR contributor in 2024. Although the exact figure was not disclosed at press time, Rivers’ sustained ranking reflects the strength of its oil and gas sector as well as improving non-oil revenues.

Naija247news understands that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also retained its position among the top three revenue-generating sub-nationals. Its performance was credited to improved real estate, service sector activities, and aggressive enforcement of tax compliance measures.

Other states that featured in the top 10 IGR list include Ogun, Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Oyo, Kano, and Akwa Ibom. These states showed considerable growth compared to the previous year, a development analysts attribute to efforts to diversify income sources and reduce dependence on federal allocations.

Naija247news reports that while the top-performing states have made significant strides, many others still struggle with weak revenue bases, leakages, and low compliance. Experts have called on sub-national governments to improve their tax administration, block loopholes, and explore innovative revenue channels, especially in areas such as agriculture, tourism, and the informal sector.

Naija247news also understands that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is expected to release a detailed breakdown of each state’s IGR in its forthcoming report, which will give a clearer picture of the trends and performance drivers.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.