Lagos Retains Top Spot as Nigeria’s Revenue Powerhouse in 2024, Generates ₦1.26 Trillion — NBS Report

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Lagos State has once again proven its economic dominance, emerging as Nigeria’s highest internally generated revenue (IGR) state in 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Internally Generated Revenue at State Level 2024 report, released on Monday via the NBS X (formerly Twitter) handle, revealed that the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) collectively generated ₦3.6 trillion, marking a 49.7% increase from ₦2.43 trillion in 2023.

This remarkable growth underscores both improved tax efficiency and the resilience of sub-national economies amid Nigeria’s inflationary and fiscal challenges.

Lagos Leads by a Wide Margin

Lagos State maintained a commanding lead, generating ₦1.26 trillion — roughly one-third of Nigeria’s total IGR. The state’s performance reaffirms its reputation as the nation’s commercial hub, driven by aggressive tax reforms, digital collection systems, and strong compliance enforcement.

Following Lagos were Rivers (₦317.3 billion), the FCT (₦282.4 billion), Ogun (₦194.9 billion), and Enugu (₦180.5 billion) — rounding out the top five.

Top Five States by IGR (2024):

Lagos — ₦1,261,556,415,048.56 Rivers — ₦317,303,986,832.38 FCT — ₦282,364,055,025.74 Ogun — ₦194,933,884,872.57 Enugu — ₦180,500,141,598.36

Bottom Five States Still Struggling

Despite the national surge, some states remain financially fragile, relying heavily on federal allocations. Yobe Stateranked lowest, with just ₦11.08 billion, followed by Ebonyi, Kebbi, Taraba, and Adamawa.

Bottom Five States by IGR (2024):

Yobe — ₦11,084,367,202.33 Ebonyi — ₦13,177,829,475.63 Kebbi — ₦16,971,704,831.43 Taraba — ₦17,460,514,087.44 Adamawa — ₦20,298,222,818.56

Analysts say these figures expose the deep fiscal inequality between Nigeria’s economic centers and less-industrialized states, emphasizing the need for diversification beyond oil and federal transfers.

Tax Revenues Dominate

The report classified IGR into two major categories:

Tax Revenue (including PAYE, Direct Assessment, Road Taxes, Stamp Duties, Capital Gains Tax, Withholding Tax, and Local Government revenues)

MDAs’ Revenue (revenues from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies).

The Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) category dominated, contributing ₦1.86 trillion, which accounts for 69.84% of total tax revenue.

The least contributor was Capital Gains Tax, totaling ₦10.57 billion, reflecting the slow pace of asset transactions and documentation compliance in many states.

Regional Patterns

Southwest states led the pack, with Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo among the top ten.

South-South followed, driven by Rivers, Delta, and Edo.

Northern states, while improving modestly, still lag behind due to limited industrialization, weaker tax systems, and dependence on federal allocations.

Experts React

Fiscal analysts attribute the sharp increase in IGR to improved tax automation, reduced leakages, and aggressive enforcement across several states. However, they warn that higher revenue does not necessarily translate into better service delivery.

“States must ensure that rising IGR reflects in improved infrastructure, healthcare, and social services — not just bloated administrative costs,” said a financial governance expert quoted by Naija247news.

Editorial Opinion: The Lagos Model and Nigeria’s Fiscal Future

The 2024 IGR data reaffirms a clear pattern — Lagos remains the beating heart of Nigeria’s economy, accounting for more than the combined total of 20 other states. Its success story lies in structured tax reform, digital collection, and accountability in governance.

Yet, the stark gap between Lagos and most other states reflects a troubling imbalance in Nigeria’s fiscal federalism. While Lagos thrives on innovation and private sector dynamism, many states still depend on federal allocations like lifelines, with minimal productive economic activity.

For Nigeria to achieve true fiscal stability, every state must build its own economic engine — through industrial clusters, tourism, agriculture, and digital taxation. Lagos has set the pace; the rest must now catch up or risk economic irrelevance.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.