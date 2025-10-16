Lagos Ranked Fastest-Growing Emerging Tech Ecosystem Globally in 2025

Lagos, Nigeria has been named the fastest-growing emerging tech ecosystem in the world for 2025, according to new data released by global startup intelligence platform, Dealroom. The city tops a list of 20 high-potential ecosystems spread across Africa, Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe.

Naija247news reports that Lagos secured the number one spot, outperforming major tech hubs like Istanbul (Turkey), Pune (India), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), among others.

Naija247news gathered that the ranking was based on the rate of ecosystem growth in startup activity, venture capital inflow, talent development, and digital infrastructure over the past year. Lagos’ rise was driven by increased funding for fintech and health tech startups, the expansion of innovation hubs, and a youthful population driving digital adoption.

Naija247news understands that Lagos’ leadership position reflects Nigeria’s broader emergence as a tech powerhouse in Africa, despite regulatory challenges and infrastructure limitations. The city has continued to attract both local and international investors, with major deals closed in 2025, especially in the fintech and mobility sectors.

According to Naija247news, other African cities that made the global list include Johannesburg (ranked 8th) and Kampala (ranked 20th), highlighting the continent’s growing relevance in the global startup landscape.

The top 10 cities on the list are:

1. Lagos, Nigeria

2. Istanbul, Turkey

3. Pune, India

4. Belo Horizonte, Brazil

5. Mumbai, India

6. Curitiba, Brazil

7. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

8. Johannesburg, South Africa

9. Chennai, India

10. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Naija247news reports that the recognition of Lagos as the leading emerging tech hub underscores the city’s resilience and innovation-driven growth, despite economic headwinds and policy uncertainties. The government’s push for digital transformation and a supportive private sector have been instrumental in propelling this momentum.

Dealroom’s ranking forms part of a broader analysis of global tech trends, published in collaboration with TheCable Index and other partners. It serves as a benchmark for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers interested in high-growth ecosystems outside traditional tech capitals.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.