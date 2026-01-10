Lagos Ports Busy as 24 Ships Discharge Petroleum, Commodities

0
52
An aerial view of trucks parked on the road side waiting to get access into Tincan port in Apapa, Lagos, on January 11, 2021. - At the beginning of 2020, just before the coronavirus crisis, 99% of exports and more than 89% of imports passed through the seas, almost exclusively via Lagos. After oil, the port of Lagos, which stretches from Apapa to Tin Can island, is the second largest source of income for the African giant. Yet Nigeria loses about $55 million a day due to congestion in its ports, according to the specialist research firm Dynanmar, and has been overtaken by Togo, a country with a population of 8 million, as the leading container port in West Africa. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP) (Photo by BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP via Getty Images)
Updated: Jan 10, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Peter Anene, Business Editor
By Peter Anene, Business Editor

Lagos, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN) The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has confirmed that 24 ships are currently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa, Tin-Can Island, and Lekki Deep Sea Ports in Lagos.

The vessels are offloading a range of goods, including buck wheat, general cargo, petrol, containers, bulk gas, bulk salt, palm oil, bulk sugar, crude oil, diesel, and bulk urea.

According to the NPA, 42 additional ships carrying petroleum products, food items, and general cargo are expected to arrive at Lagos ports between Friday and Jan. 21. The incoming vessels will bring containers, bulk sugar, crude oil, raw oil, bulk wheat, bulk gas, petrol, and fresh fish.

Furthermore, 14 ships have already arrived at the ports and are waiting to berth. These ships are carrying bulk fertilizer, fresh fish, bulk gas, general cargo, containers, wall pallets, and petrol.

The NPA reiterated its commitment to smooth port operations, efficient cargo handling, and timely berthing to support trade, petroleum distribution, and economic activity in Lagos and across Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor

Peter Anene, Business Editor

Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR