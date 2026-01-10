Lagos Ports Busy as 24 Ships Discharge Petroleum, Commodities

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN) The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has confirmed that 24 ships are currently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa, Tin-Can Island, and Lekki Deep Sea Ports in Lagos.

The vessels are offloading a range of goods, including buck wheat, general cargo, petrol, containers, bulk gas, bulk salt, palm oil, bulk sugar, crude oil, diesel, and bulk urea.

According to the NPA, 42 additional ships carrying petroleum products, food items, and general cargo are expected to arrive at Lagos ports between Friday and Jan. 21. The incoming vessels will bring containers, bulk sugar, crude oil, raw oil, bulk wheat, bulk gas, petrol, and fresh fish.

Furthermore, 14 ships have already arrived at the ports and are waiting to berth. These ships are carrying bulk fertilizer, fresh fish, bulk gas, general cargo, containers, wall pallets, and petrol.

The NPA reiterated its commitment to smooth port operations, efficient cargo handling, and timely berthing to support trade, petroleum distribution, and economic activity in Lagos and across Nigeria.