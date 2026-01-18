Lagos Police Suspend Probe Into R@pe Allegations Against Pastor Chris Okafor, Cite Non-Appearance of Complainants

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Lagos State Police Command has explained its decision to temporarily suspend its investigation into multiple r@pe and related allegations against Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, citing the failure of complainants to cooperate and the transfer of the case to a higher police authority.

The command said the probe was halted after complainants invited by investigators failed to appear, while the matter was also taken over by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Sylvester Alabi, under the supervision of Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Olohundare Jimoh, had ordered an investigation into the allegations and directed Mr. Okafor to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti. The police later confirmed that the case had been transferred to Zone 2 following the discovery of similar petitions already under review at that level.

Providing an update, the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the command could not conduct a parallel investigation while the Zone 2 Command was handling the matter.

“There has not been further investigation from the command,” Ms. Adebisi said. “I do not know if you are aware that he was invited. They came around, and that was when we discovered that he had similar petitions which they are still under investigation. So, the CP directed us to halt.”

She added that all complainants contacted by the Lagos command had declined to show up, making it impossible to proceed at this stage.

“All the complainants we have been calling on have refused to show up. For now, we are not pressing further. We are not pushing the complainants further. We just wait,” she said.

“When Zone 2 is done, then we will wait for the outcome. And we will know the next line of action.”

Ms. Adebisi confirmed that Mr. Okafor was released on self-recognition to report to the Zone 2 Command, where investigations into the petitions against him are ongoing.

The controversy surrounding the cleric erupted in December 2025 after Nollywood actress Doris Ogala accused him of reneging on a promise of marriage, claiming the alleged betrayal caused her emotional distress. As the accusations gained public attention, other allegations surfaced, intensifying scrutiny of the pastor.

In response, Mr. Okafor issued a public apology to Ms. Ogala and other women he said he had wronged. He also accused his former wife, Bessem, of adultery — an allegation she denied. Ms. Bessem, in turn, alleged that she suffered physical abuse during their marriage.

Amid the escalating public dispute and police attention, Mr. Okafor announced he would step aside from ministerial duties for one month, pending the resolution of the allegations and ongoing investigations.

Police authorities say further action by the Lagos State Command will depend on the outcome of the Zone 2 investigation and the willingness of complainants to cooperate.