Lagos Police Orders Probe Into Pastor Chris Okafor Over Murder Allegations Amid Growing Scandal

Lagos, Jan. 4, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to investigate murder allegations levelled against Pastor Chris Okafor, Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries.

The order follows growing public outrage over viral sexual and criminal allegations circulating against the cleric on social media in recent days.

Reports indicate that Pastor Okafor stepped down from his pastoral duties on New Year’s Day as the allegations intensified. Several women, including Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, have come forward with detailed accounts accusing the cleric of sexual misconduct and manipulation spanning several years.

Okafor had publicly apologised to Ogala during a church service last Sunday, kneeling on the pulpit and admitting to past “mistakes,” while seeking forgiveness.

The development comes shortly after Okafor’s wedding to a new bride, identified as Pearl, on December 16, 2025, an event attended by prominent clerics.

According to Lagos State Police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi, no formal petition had initially been filed by the alleged victims, preventing immediate arrest. However, following renewed pressure and the submission of screenshots showing accusations of murder, the CP has now instructed the SCID to invite the pastor for questioning and to summon witnesses to assist in the investigation.

Adebisi added that she personally reached out to one of the YouTubers who interviewed those behind the allegations to obtain direct links to witnesses.

The allegations against Pastor Okafor began on December 14 when actress Doris Ogala posted emotional videos on Instagram accusing him of a sexual relationship that began in 2017 and lasted nine years. Ogala claimed the pastor promised marriage multiple times but wed another woman in December 2025, shared her explicit photos, and caused emotional distress and financial loss. She later filed a legal notice demanding N1 billion in damages, alleging threats and intimidation following her arrest.

As the scandal unfolded, other women, including Okafor’s former wife Bessem Okafor, came forward with claims of sexual misconduct, infidelity, deception, and physical assault.

Meanwhile, some church members have defended the pastor, dismissing the allegations as attempts by individuals to extort money from their “man of God.”

Reporting by Naija247news Staff in Lagos, Nigeria.